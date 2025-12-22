Veteran Rockers Nazareth Part Ways With Longtime Lead Singer Carl Sentance, Introduce “Amazing” New Frontman

Veteran Scottish hard-rockers Nazareth have revealed that they’ve undergone a major change to their lineup. The band has replaced longtime lead singer Carl Sentance with Gianni Portillo, who has been the frontman of the German heavy metal group Victory since 2019.

Videos by American Songwriter

Founding Nazareth bassist Pete Agnew announced the news in a post on the band’s official website.

[RELATED: The Classic Ballad The Everly Brothers Never Released as a Single That Turned Into a Hit for Nazareth, “Love Hurts”]

“Carl Sentance and Nazareth have come to a parting of the ways, and he is no longer with the band,” Agnew wrote. “We would like to introduce you now to our new lead singer, Gianni Pontillo. “Those who have seen and heard Gianni will already know what an incredible voice he has, and those of you who haven’t are in for a wonderful surprise when you come to see us in 2026.”

He added, “Next year is going to be one of the busiest in Nazareth’s history, so there is a good chance to see the new lineup, and we can’t wait to introduce you to this man’s amazing talent. See you in rock.”

Sentance joined Nazareth in 2015, about two years after the group’s founding frontman, Dan McCafferty, announced his retirement from touring because of health issues. The band initially hired Linton Osbourne as its new lead singer, but Sentence replaced him in February 2015. Sadly, McCafferty died in November 2022 of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. He was age 76.

Carl was featured on Nazareth’s last two studio albums, Tattooed on My Brain and Surviving the Law, which were released in 2018 and 2022, respectively.

More About Nazareth

Nazareth formed in late 1968 and released its self-titled debut album in 1971. The band scored several hits in the U.K. during the 1970s, but is best-known in the U.S. for its classic 1974 cover of “Love Hurts,” a song originally recorded by The Everly Brothers in 1960. Nazareth’s version peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Another of the group’s most popular tunes is the title track of its 1975 album, Hair of the Dog. Agnew is the last surviving member of Nazareth’s original lineup.

Nazareth wrapped up a fall 2025 European trek on December 17 in Berlin. The band also toured Canada in October. Nazareth currently is lining up its 2026 itinerary. The band’s schedule incudes three U.S. shows with Foghat in the spring and a Brazilian tour in July. Visit Nazareth’s social media pages for more details.

More About Gianni Pontillo

Before joining Victory, the Swiss-born Pontillo sang with such groups as Pure Inc., The Order, and Souls Revival.

He also has recorded and toured with his own band, Pontillo and The Vintage Crew.

More About Carl Sentence

Prior to joining Nazareth, Sentance worked with a variety of other bands and projects. He previously was a member of Persian Risk, the Geezer Butler Band, and Krokus. Carl also has sung on several of Deep Purple keyboardist Don Airey’s solo albums.

In addition, Sentance has his own solo career, and his most recent album, Silent Angels, was released in 2024.

The singer has a series of 2026 European solo tour dates lined up. They currently span from a January 22 show in Olomuc, Czech Republic, through a February 21 concert in Vienna, Austria.

(Photo by Manfred Schmid/Getty Images)