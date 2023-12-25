Vince Gill and Amy Grant Make History at the Ryman Auditorium

Vince Gill and Amy Grant have crossed a musical milestone. On Thursday (December 22), the couple celebrated their 100th show at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville during their 2023 Christmas at the Ryman residency. This makes them the first artists in the venue’s 131-year history to headline 100 times. The annual tradition began in 2008. Gill and Grant were honored for the achievement with a commemorative Hatch Show Print presented to them onstage by comedian Nate Bargatze and the Director of Concerts at the Ryman, Chrissy Hall.

“I was very honored to get to do this,” Bargatze said as he presented them with the plaque, noting that being a Tennessee native like Grant, he and his siblings were “giant fans” of hers growing up in Tennessee. “Amy, we had all your CDs, you were all we were allowed to listen to. It’s all we wanted to, I loved it.”

The comedian also praised the couple for making history at the venue, stating that it’s another element of their legacy. “It’s unreal and it speaks for your longevity,” he said. “Longevity is something a lot of younger people don’t talk about, but that’s what’s impressive of y’all that you’ve done it this long. To be the first ones to do it for 100 shows is remarkable.”

The 2023 residency kicked off on December 13 and concluded on December 23. “What is it about Christmas music? We listen to it constantly for three or four weeks and then not the rest of the year,” Grant expressed during opening night. “But then it comes around again. I think because we continue to return to these songs. They hold so many memories for us, for all of us. This is a tender time of year, we are so glad you’re all here. The biggest gift that we have is being together. The gift of each other.”

