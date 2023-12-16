Amy Grant on Christmas Songs: “They Hold so Many Memories”

Long before Mariah Carey was dubbed the unofficial “queen of Christmas,” Amy Grant was vying for the title with her popular Christmas covers. Each year during the holiday season, Grant dominates the radio with such classics as “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” Sleigh Ride,” and “Winter Wonderland.” Throughout her career, Grant has released four solo Christmas albums, all of which have reached the Top 5 on the Billboard Holiday Albums chart.

Every year, Grant and her husband Vince Gill celebrate the season with their Christmas at the Ryman residency in Nashville. During opening night on Wednesday (December 13), Grant took a moment to reflect on the power of Christmas music. “What is it about Christmas music? We listen to it constantly for three or four weeks and then not the rest of the year. … But then it comes around again,” she expressed. “I think because we continue to return to these songs. They hold so many memories for us, for all of us. This is a tender time of year, we are so glad you’re all here. The biggest gift that we have is being together. The gift of each other.”

In 2002, Grant had a handful of holiday songs reach the Top 10 on the Billboard Holiday Airplay chart: “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “Winter Wonderland,” “Grown-up Christmas List,” and “I’ll Be Home For Christmas.” Grant and Gill performed many of these and more at the Ryman show.

Grant and Trisha Yearwood also served as co-hosts of the 2023 CMA Country Christmas special, where they performed “Joy to the World” with Lindsay Stirling and ”Hark! The Herald Angels Sing,” while Grant sang a solo rendition of “Grown-Up Christmas List.” Over the years, Grant has released original Christmas songs like “I Need a Silent Night” and “Tennessee Christmas.”

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images