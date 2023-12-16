“Nothing Like Amy Grant and Vince Gill at the Ryman”: Fans Show Love for 2023 Christmas Residency

For the past 23 years, Amy Grant and Vince Gill have done more than share a life together as both are well-known musical artists. Besides sharing a daughter, the couple also share the stage. For 13 holiday seasons, both singers helped spread Christmas cheer as they performed at the famed Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Running from December 13 to December 23, Christmas at the Ryman is more than a joint residency for the singers, it marks a continuation of their love for music, Christmas, and each other.

While speaking about the chance to perform at the venue, Grant admitted, “Who doesn’t love the Ryman Auditorium? It’s the best place in the world to hear music and to perform. Every year I look forward to Vince’s and my Christmas residency there, and this year is no exception. For so many artists and musicians, playing that stage is returning to the Mother Church of music and sharing a night with family.”

Kicking off their Christmas residency at the auditorium, Gill and Grant wasted no time getting into the holiday spirit with their duet of “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year.” Throughout the show, the singers performed a slew of Christmas favorites while taking time to gush over each other. At one point in the show, Gill looked at his wife, saying, “You’re as perfect today as the day I first met you.” Turning to the crowd, he added, “She told me to say that.”

Fans Reminisce On Watching Amy Grant And Vince Gill

As for fans who happened to score a ticket to their opening show, they praised the loving couple on social media. One fan posted a collage of pictures of his time at the performance, writing, “Nothing like seeing Amy Grant and Vince Gill at the Ryman to get you in the Christmas spirit.” Another person shared, “We went to the Ryman in Nashville for the first time. Saw Amy Grant and Vince Gill! A great show.”

Nothing like seeing Amy Grant and Vince Gill at the Ryman to get you in the Christmas spirit. pic.twitter.com/jOkVqIQdyw — Tricia Tomlinson (@triciaelamtoml1) December 16, 2023

We went to the Ryman in Nashville for the first time. Saw Amy Grant and Vince Gill! A great show. pic.twitter.com/kj9xaVwmgS — eddie robbins (@JasperBoy27) December 14, 2023

Although only there for a short time, fans of Grant still have a chance to see her perform on Mother’s Day weekend in 2024. Excited about the opportunity, the singer hinted at what people might expect, “I’m thrilled to be headed back to the Ryman for the first time in 25 years to play two nights of the non-holiday music I’ve been making for the past 45 years. Over the two nights, I’ll cover as much of the old music as I can, and introduce a couple of new songs.”

