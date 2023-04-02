Amy Grant and Vince Gill Return to Ryman Auditorium for Christmas At The Ryman

Christmas… in April? While it’s too soon to be celebrating the festive holiday, Vince Gill and Amy Grant are getting a jump on the season by announcing their return to the Rymam Auditorium.

The happy couple announced the return of their Christmas At The Ryman show with 12 dates set for December 2023. The holiday run is scheduled for December 13-14, 16-17, 19-20, and 22-23. In addition to the 7:30 pm performance each night, four matinee shows at 3 pm will be included on Dec. 16-17 and Dec. 22-23

“’Christmas at the Ryman’ has become one of our favorite holiday traditions,” shares Grant. “This is our 13th year doing these shows and it is always so special to celebrate the season with you all. We can’t wait to create more holiday memories this year.”

Carrying on the holiday tradition, Gill and Grant will be celebrating the season with classics such as “Let It Snow,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “Tennessee Christmas,” “O Holy Night” and “O Come All Ye Faithful.”

Grant recently released her first new music in a decade, with the track “Trees We’ll Never See,” written by Marshall Altman and Michael White, and will follow that up with “What You Heard,” co-written with Natalie Hemby and Barry Dean, on April 28.

“’Trees We’ll Never See’ is one of those life-lesson, encouraging songs that remind us that we are not alone, we have a purpose, and the seeds we plant today are so important,” said Grant in a statement. “Even if we ‘never see’ the fruit or the trees that grow from those seeds in our lifetime, it’s always important to invest in people, friends, family, and those we may never even meet.”

In August 2022, Grant was forced to postpone a number of scheduled shows on her North American tour to recover following her accident while biking in Nashville on July 27.

Tickets for Christmas at the Ryman are on sale now and are only available for purchase at ryman.com. Check out the dates for Gill and Grant’s Christmas show below.

Amy Grant and Vince Gill (Photo by Catherine Powell / Ebie Media)

December 13

December 14

December 16 at 3:00 pm & 7:30 pm

December 17 at 3:00 pm & 7:30 pm

December 19

December 20

December 22 at 3:00 pm & 7:30 pm

December 23 at 3:00 pm & 7:30 pm