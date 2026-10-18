Vince Gill Joins Wife Amy Grant and Daughter Jenny for a Heartwarming Family Performance Celebrating 35 Years at the Grand Ole Opry

It was a family affair at the Grand Ole Opry’s latest show. On Oct. 17, the famed institution marked Vince Gill’s 35th anniversary as an Opry member with a special concert featuring his family and friends.

Among the performers was Amy Grant’s, Gill’s wife of 26 years. After starting her set off with “‘Til We Get It Right,” Grant welcomed her husband to the stage.

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“One of my favorite things about being married to Vince is there’s not a day that goes by that he doesn’t have his hands on a guitar,” she told the crowd. “… I like to say music is his first language. He’s funny, he’s so practical, but when he’s got a guitar in his hand, that’s when he really comes alive.”

Gill played guitar as Grant sang “Beautiful Lone Companion,” a last minute decision after he spontaneously popped in on her soundcheck earlier that day. After the song concluded, Grant walked over to her husband and gave him a sweet kiss on the lips.

Next, Grant ended her set by performing “Don’t Let Our Love Start Slippin’ Away,” a song her husband released in 1992. Gill stayed out to accompany his wife on guitar, while his daughter, Jenny Gill, came on stage to assist with vocals.

“He can make everything feel effortless, and it’s like, ‘That’s hard,’” Grant explained of Gill’s song. “The verses are a little too low, the chorus is a little too high, ’cause he’s Vince, and so I’m going to get Jenny Gill to come out and help me.”

With that, the family performed the track, delighting the audience with their impressive musical talents as they did so.

What to Know About Vince Gill’s Opry Anniversary Show

Grant wasn’t the only special performer of the night. Ricky Skaggs, Charlie Worsham, and Patty Loveless all took the stage in Gill’s honor. When it was Gill’s turn for his solo set, he thanked all of his loved ones for showing up on the special night.

“I’m o grateful to have so many of my sweet friends here tonight playing these songs,” he said. “Ricky, I was in a band with Ricky when I was 18 years old. Charlie Worsham has been on the road with me several times over the last bunch of years… Patty Loveless, my singing sister. Nobody better. Then my bride, my bride of the last 26 years, Amy Grant. Pretty awesome.”

After Gill sang “The Key to Life” in honor of his dad, he performed “Whenever You Come Around” with Grant in mind.

“It was sweet to have Amy out here with me tonight. We’ve been married now for 26 years, the best stretch of my life. I’m so grateful,” he said. “This is a song I wrote about her. I didn’t tell her, it would’ve been inappropriate. We did a TV show together and she came to the rehearsal. She smiled at me and I haven’t been the same since. I came home and wrote this song about her smile, her sweet smile.”

Next, Gill debuted a new song, “50 Years From Home,” which will appear on his forthcoming EP. The audience was certainly impressed by the track, as they gave him a lengthy standing ovation after the performance.

Gill then teamed up with Patty Loveless to perform their 1998 duet, “My Kind of Woman – My Kind of Man.” The night ended with Gill performing his signature song, “Go Rest High On That Mountain.” All of the artists returned to the stage to sing alongside the man of the hour.

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