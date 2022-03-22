Vince Gill Tours Solo Again with ‘Voice’ Finalist Wendy Moten

Vince Gill, who has been touring with the Eagles since 2017, is getting back on the road with longtime backing singer and collaborator Wendy Moten, who was recently a finalist on The Voice.

“When all touring stopped back in March of 2020, it was a good time for me to take a break from the road,” said Gill in a statement. “Now the Eagles are touring again, and that’s a blast, but I’m also eager to get back on the bus and visit some places and fans that I haven’t seen for a while.”

The 18-date tour will kick off in July and run through the end of August, marking the first time Gill has played solo shows with his band since 2019.

“You know, it’s interesting in this part of your career, when I feel like I’m doing the best work I’ve ever done, and it goes largely unnoticed, in comparison to other times of life,” said Gill in an interview. “But that’s OK, because I feel like I know in my heart that I’m a little bit better than I was.”

Moten, who has toured with Gill as a harmony singer for many years, and was in the Time Jumpers with Gill prior to going on The Voice, has released six albums since her self-title debut in 1992. In 1994, Moten, who has also toured with Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, Julio Iglesias, and Martina McBride, also hit the charts with her single “Come in Out of the Rain.”

Gill recently produced Moten’s 2020 album I’ve Got You Covered.

“I’ve always enjoyed sharing a stage with Wendy, whether she was singing harmonies for me, or when we were in The Time Jumpers together,” said Gill. “It’s always been my wish that more of the world could hear her, so being able to feature her each night of this tour is something I look forward to.”

Tour Dates:

July 7 — Greensboro, N.C. @ Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

July 8 — Columbia, S.C. @ Township Auditorium

July 9 — N. Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

July 10 — Augusta, Ga. @ Bell Auditorium

July 14 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Alabama Theatre

July 15 — Mobile, Ala. @ Saenger Theater

July 16 — Montgomery, Ala. @ Montgomery Performing Arts Centre

July 17 — Huntsville, @ Ala. @ Von Braun Center

July 20 — Rockford, Ill. @ Coronado Performing Arts Center

July 21 — Davenport, Iowa @ River Center — Adler Theatre

July 22 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Des Moines Civic Center

July 23 — Omaha, Neb. @ Holland Performing Arts Center

July 26 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Ovens Auditorium

Aug. 12 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Thelma Gaylard Performing Arts Theater

Aug. 13 — Ft. Worth, Texas @ Billy Bob’s Texas

Aug. 14 — Memphis, Tenn. @ Orpheum Theatre

Aug. 26 — Dothan, Ala. @ Dothan Civic Center

Aug. 28 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Fox Theatre

Photo: Courtesy of AAPR / Morris PR