Taylor Swift to Release New Song for Film Adaptation of ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’

I remember that in the summer of 2019, the book Where the Crawdads Sing was everywhere. The novel was author Delia Owens’s literary debut in 2018, and it just caught fire. It was everyone’s must-read beach read, book club book, and the novel that was passed around among friends.

Now, the book is getting its own film adaptation. And to top it all off, Taylor Swift penned a new song for the movie. The forthcoming Swift song is titled “Carolina.” Listen to a snippet of the track from the Where the Crawdads Sing movie trailer below.

Swift chimed in on her Instagram account to promote the song and movie: “Where The Crawdads Sing is a book I got absolutely lost in when I read it years ago. As soon as I heard there was a film in the works starring the incredible @daisyedgarjones and produced by the brilliant @reesewitherspoon, I knew I wanted to be a part of it from the musical side,” Swift said.

“I wrote the song ‘Carolina’ alone and asked my friend @aarondessner to produce it,” she continued. “I wanted to create something haunting and ethereal to match this mesmerizing story. You’ll hear it fully soon, but for now check out the @crawdadsmovie trailer for a clip!”

Where the Crawdads Sing, the film, is set for its big-screen premiere on July 15. Among the movie’s producers is Reese Witherspoon and her production company Hello Sunshine. Witherspoon’s company is also set to produce Parton’s film adaption of her recent novel Run, Rose, Run.