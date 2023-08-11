Viral Sensation Willow Avalon Releases Second Remix of Debut Single “Drivin”

Los Angeles-based newcomer Willow Avalon has just released a new remix of her viral debut single, “Drivin.” Avalon, who creates indie folk music, worked with indie rock musician Runnner on the new remix. “Drivin” has received much recognition as of late, with the single being listed in Spotify’s Best Indie Songs of 2022.

Avalon discussed working with Runnner in a press statement. “Noah is an artist I’ve loved for a while now. His ability to write melodies and lyrics that hit you right where you need them is so rare and inspiring,” Avalon said. “I was so happy he wanted to collaborate and put his beautiful soft touch on a song that means so much to me. I hope y’all love it as much as I do.”

Added Runner: “I’m not really a DJ or one who traditionally remixes things, so I tried to think of this as additional production. I wanted to preserve the song and melody as best I could, while swapping out different instruments underneath. It’s kind of like making a cover version, but with a lot of great pieces already in play. I’m really excited with how this came together.”

A few weeks back, Avalon released an earlier remix of the song with musician Field Medic. “Working with Field Medic was like a field day in elementary school. I always hoped our paths would cross, and that we could make something beautiful together, if not just be friends,” Avalon said, according to Prelude Press. “Kevin is like a breath of fresh air – I couldn’t be more proud of the song.”

Field Medic discussed working with Avalon as well. “It can be difficult to write for a feature sometimes, but the groundwork of the original song made it really easy to put myself into that headspace, and write a verse I love to match the song,” Field Medic said. “Not to mention the chorus has been stuck in my head ever since!”

