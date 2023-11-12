Walker Hayes Drops “Fancy Like Christmas”

Walker Hayes is getting “Fancy” this holiday season. On Friday (November 10), Hayes dropped a reimagined version of his smash hit, “Fancy Like,” giving it a holiday spin with “Fancy Like Christmas.” In the new edition, Hayes incorporates some jingle bells into the earworm melody with lyrical references to mistletoe, Mariah Carey‘s ubiquitous “All I Want For Christmas,” and Starbucks’ peppermint mocha latte.

When the chorus kicks in, Hayes chants: Go Jesus, it’s your birthday / Bougie like blowups in the front yard / Hopin’ Santa gonna leave an Applebees’s gift card / In my stocking even though we gettin’ naughty all night hey / That’s how we do, how we do / Fancy like Christmas.

Hayes famously references Applebees (he and his wife Laney’s favorite date spot in high school) in the original version of “Fancy Like,” while blowups in the front yard is a nod to how the singer used some of his earnings from the hit song to buy his children Christmas-themed inflatables that they display in their yard during the holidays.

“This is the most excited I’ve been about a song in a long time,” the hitmaker raves in a press release. “From the moment this idea came about, it was off to the races. I’ve never re-written a song before and I think this was the most fun I’ve ever had writing any song.”

“Fancy Like” was released as a single in August 2021 from Hayes’ Country Stuff EP. The song went viral after Hayes posted a video of him and his daughter Lela dancing to the track on TikTok. It eventually became a mainstay on the radio and was used in an Applebee’s commercial. “Fancy Like” became Hayes’ first No. 1 hit, topping both the Billboard Country Airplay and Hot Country Songs charts. It also reached No. 3 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100. A remix featuring Kesha was released in September 2021.

