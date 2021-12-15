The Voice Finale: Watch Walker Hayes’ Performance of “Fancy Like”

On Tuesday night (Dec. 14), the grand finale of season 21 of NBC’s smash reality competition show, The Voice, was broadcast around the world. Fan-favorites Girl Named Tom—a sibling trio beloved for their rich harmonies—took home the big prize, but not before some world-class guests stopped by for some equally world-class performances… including country star, Walker Hayes.

No stranger to the life of “luxury” on the international stage, Hayes, of course, played his hit song, “Fancy Like.”

Surrounded by his band—set up on a stage that looked like it could’ve been just at home in some smokey Nashville bar—Hayes’ carefree vibes illuminated the room with an uplifting, easy-going feeling. Accompanied by a crew of country-fied backup dancers, when he hit the uber-catchy chorus, it became a full-fledged, modern honky tonkin’ time.

“Fancy Like” itself has taken on a life of its own since it first became a viral phenomenon on TikTok (in part thanks to a catchy dance Hayes’ daughter came up with). Since it was officially released in August 2021, it’s gone on to have a massive effect—beyond reaching No. 1 on the country charts, it was remixed in September with a new feature from Kesha and was responsible for the return of the Oreo shake at Applebees.

Other than Hayes, a whole slew of performances made the grand finale episode an incredible affair. Ed Sheeran, Ariana Grande (who served as a coach), Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Lopez, and more all made appearances. Read more coverage about The Voice HERE.

Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC