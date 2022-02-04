Rock Trio, Wallows, Release Single “Especially You”off Forthcoming Album

Following their breakout album, Nothing Happens, the Los Angeles-based alternative trio Wallows sought to expand upon their genre-fluid style. So, in the few years since their debut, the group explored their sound through everything from lo-fi post-punk to indie-folk to early-’90s dance-pop psychedelia. After searching for their new style, Wallows finally settled on their newest single, “Especially You.”

Wallows premiered “Especially You” on January 4 from their forthcoming sophomore album Tell Me That It’s Over. The group also dropped an accompanying music video directed by Jason Lester.

The single is based on the beginning phases of a relationship. “It’s about when you’re in the early stages of a relationship and you get so worried that the other person’s mind will change at the flip of a switch,” lead singer and bassist Dylan Minnette says. “It’s about stressing over the smallest things for no reason, but it’s definitely self-aware about the fact that I’m doing this all to myself.”

Launching the song chorus-first, “Especially You” details the innocence of early relationships and the nervousness and uncertainty of the “talking stage.” The song’s dance-pop beat and psychedelic synth, however, add a sense of humor to the lyric – giving listeners the chance to laugh at themselves despite the anxiety.

Thinking ‘bout what you just said

Sleepless, now my eyes are red

My head can’t comprehend living in the background, wondering what you meant

That’s when my eyes got red

Thinking ‘bout what you just said

Some things leave me confused but especially you

The music video offers a colorful, casual visual of the band members Minnette, Braeden Lemasters, and Cole Preston on-set of the video, going through the stages from makeup and wardrobe to posing to the click of a flashing camera.

Additionally, Wallows’ upcoming album is set for release on March 25 just before the kickoff of their album tour which begins in Seattle, Washington on April 1 (pre-order HERE).

Intended primarily as a North American tour, the group recently added UK, Europe, Australia & New Zealand tour dates that will feature special guests Spill Tab, Jordana, May-A, and Hatchie. Pre-sales for the newly announced dates begin on Tuesday, February 8 at 10 a.m. local time.

Individuals who pre-order the album in the UK, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand will receive first access through the band’s website upon pre-order of the new album. Monday, February 7th at 12 pm local time getting first access.

2022 Tell Me That It’s Over Tour

April 01 – Seattle, WA – The Paramount Theatre * (SOLD OUT)

April 02 – Vancouver, BC – The Orpheum * (SOLD OUT)

April 03 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom * (SOLD OUT)

April 04 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom * (SOLD OUT)

April 06 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield * (SOLD OUT)

April 07 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield * (SOLD OUT)

April 08 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades * (SOLD OUT)

April 10 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren * (SOLD OUT)

April 11 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater * (SOLD OUT)

April 12 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre * (SOLD OUT)

April 16 – Indio, CA – Coachella

April 23 – Indio, CA – Coachella

May 15 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater +

May 16 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater + (SOLD OUT)

May 17 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum + (MORE TICKETS ADDED)

May 18 – Houston, TX – Lawn at White Oak Music Hall +

May 20 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy +

May 21 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle +

May 23 – Orlando, FL – The Orlando Amphitheater at the Central Florida Fairgrounds +

May 24 – Miami, FL – The Fillmore +

May 26 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live +

May 27 – St. Augustine, FL – The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre +

May 28 – Columbia, SC – The Senate + (SOLD OUT)

May 29 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore + (SOLD OUT)

May 31 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa * (SOLD OUT)

June 01 – Richmond, VA – The National * (SOLD OUT)

June 03 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! * (MORE TICKETS ADDED)

June 04 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre * (SOLD OUT)

June 06 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre * (SOLD OUT)

June 07 – Milwaukee, WI – The Riverside Theater *

June 09 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland *

June 10 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory at The District * (MORE TICKETS ADDED)

June 11 – Newport, KY – PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION *

June 12 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE *

June 14 – New York, NY – Terminal 5 * (SOLD OUT)

June 15 – New York, NY – Terminal 5 * (SOLD OUT)

June 16 – New York, NY – Terminal 5 *

June 17 – New York, NY – Terminal 5 * (SOLD OUT)

June 19 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music Festival

June 21 – Washington, DC – The Anthem *

June 22 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner * (SOLD OUT)

June 23 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met *

June 25 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY * (SOLD OUT)

June 26 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY * (SOLD OUT)

June 27 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre *

June 29 – Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre *

July 01 – Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theatre * (SOLD OUT)

July 02 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom *

August 26 – Reading, UK – Reading Festival

August 27 – Leeds, UK – Leeds Festival

August 28 – Liverpool, UK – O2 Academy

November 5 – Auckland, NZ – Auckland Town Hall

November 8 – Melbourne, AU – The Forum #

November 10 – Sydney, AU – Enmore Theatre #

November 11 – Brisbane, AU – The Fortitude Music Hall #

New dates in BOLD

* w/ Spill Tab

+ w/ Jordana

# w/ Hatchie

^ w/ May-A

Photo courtesy of Wallows.