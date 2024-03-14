Wallows International Tour 2024: How to Get Cheap Tickets

Alt-rock band Wallows is hitting the road this year on a huge international tour! The band, which features Dylan Minnette (known for his acting roles in 13 Reasons Why, Scream, The Dropout, and more), Braeden Lemasters, and Cole Preston, will visit cities across the United States, Canada, the Netherlands, France, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, and the United Kingdom. Select dates will feature support from indie artist Benee. The tour will promote the band’s upcoming album Model, out May 24.

The upcoming Wallows 2024 Tour will start on August 6 in Portland, Oregon at Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds with Benee. The tour will come to a close on October 22 in London, United Kingdom at Alexandra Palace.

If you want to score some cheap tickets to see Wallows on this huge international tour, there are a few different ways you can get them. Live Nation, TD Bank, and Citi are all hosting presale events right now over at Ticketmaster. You can learn more about how to get codes to these presales via Wallows’ website. There are also a few different VIP packages available via Ticketmaster as well.

General on-sale will start on March 15 through both Ticketmaster and Stubhub. Since tickets are selling fast, we recommend looking at what’s available through Stubhub. This is a great resource for finding last-minute tickets that are lower in price than face value. Right now, it looks like tickets start at under $100 for most tour dates, but prices will likely go up soon.

Tickets are selling out fast. Reserve your spot to see Wallows live this year before it’s too late!

August 6 – Portland, OR – Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds (with Benee)

August 7 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre (with Benee)

August 8 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater at Lumen Field (with Benee)

August 9 – Boise, ID – Treetfort Music Hall (with Benee)

August 11 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan (with Benee)

August 12 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre (with Benee)

August 13 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel Entertainment Center (with Benee)

August 15 – Austin, TX – Moody Center (with Benee)

August 16 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (with Benee)

August 17 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre (with Benee)

August 19 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park (with Benee)

August 20 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater (with Benee)

August 22 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion (with Benee)

August 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden(with Benee)

August 24 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann(with Benee)

August 26 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway (with Benee)

August 28 – Laval, QC – Place Bell (with Benee)

August 30 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage (with Benee)

August 31 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre (with Benee)

September 2 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island (with Benee)

September 3 – Saint Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park (with Benee)

September 5 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre (with Benee)

September 6 – Sandy, UT – The Plaza at America First Field (with Benee)

September 8 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium (with Benee)

September 9 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl (with Benee)

September 10 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theater (with Benee)

September 12 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum (with Benee)

October 4 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

October 5 – Paris, France – Zenith

October 7 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique

October 10 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium

October 11 – Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle

October 12 – Luxembourg-City, Luxembourg – Den Atelier

October 14 – Birmingham, United Kingdom – O2 Academy

October 16 – Edinburgh, United Kingdom – O2 Academy

October 18 – Newcastle, United Kingdom – O2 City Hall

October 19 – Manchester, United Kingdom – O2 Victoria Warehouse

October 22 – London, United Kingdom – Alexandra Palace

