With the rise of so many virtual events, it can be hard to stay in the loop on when artists are planning to stream performances. To facilitate communication between fans to artists, Spotify has rolled out a new feature that gives artists a chance to promote their upcoming virtual concerts directly through the streaming platform.



Although the show must be listed through Songkick or Ticketmaster, the event can be hosted on an array of platforms that is up to the artist’s discretion. Once the event is linked on Spotify after setting it up through one of the ticketing partners, artist’s can set it as an “Artist Pick,” which automatically places it at the top of their profile. In this way, fans connect seamlessly with their favorite artists.



In addition to finding events directly through an artist profile, fans are also able to access a full listing of virtual events in the area by going to the Concerts tab. Spotify also plans to send out curated virtual event recommendations to listeners so that nobody is out of the loop again.



To learn more about how to link an event onto an artist profile check out the Spotify blog post here.

