Want To Wallow Instead of Rock Out on the Dance Floor? This Richard Thompson Song Is for You

Songs where dancing plays a major part generally convey upbeat vibes to the listener. Think about classics like “Twist And Shout” or “Dancing In The Street”, for just two of a zillion examples.

But what about slow dances, those tender encounters where you’re just as likely to feel melancholy coursing through your heart as you try to keep your feet? If that’s your preference. Richard Thompson’s achingly lovely “Waltzing’s For Dreamers” is for you.

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Like “Dreamers” Do

Richard Thompson can absolutely mesmerize on the guitar. When he starts hopping around the frets, he often makes it sound like there are like four guitarists playing instead of just one. This has been true throughout the entirety of his career, from his days with Fairport Convention through his time recording with then-wife Linda to his stellar solo career.

But Thompson has never been about simply shredding. Throughout the different eras of his career, he could be counted on to deliver the part that’s just right for the song. His guitar work is often an outgrowth of his songwriting, which doesn’t get nearly enough credit when discussing his legacy.

The 1988 album Amnesia came at a time when Thompson’s solo career was truly hitting its stride. He had just signed with a record company (Capitol) that understood what a talent they had on their hands. Working with producer Mitchell Froom helped him deliver studio records that did his songwriting and playing justice.

“Waltzing’s For Dreamers” stood out on that record for both the delicacy of Thompson’s playing and the depth of his writing on the track. On the surface, it’s a slice of life about a guy asking a woman to dance. Dig deeper, and you’ll find a tale of profound sorrow, as two sad sacks luxuriate in their shared heartbreak for the length of a slow dance.

Examining the Lyrics of “Waltzing’s For Dreamers”

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Thompson uses the refrain of “Waltzing’s For Dreamers” to inform us all how to do this particular dance. And, since the song itself is a waltz, his instructions fall right in line with the music. “One step for aching and two steps for breaking,” he sings. “Waltzing’s for dreamers and losers in love/One step for sighing and two steps for crying.”

The first verse introduces our crestfallen hero as he sits forlornly at a bar and makes his pitiful request. “Oh, play me a blues song and fade down the light,” he moans. “I’m sad as a proud man can be sad tonight.” He needs the music to confirm his woe: “Just let me dream on, oh just let me sway/While the sweet violins and the saxophone play.”

In the second verse, the protagonist explains how he came to this sad state of affairs. “Now they say love’s for gamblers, oh, the pendulum swings,” he complains. “I bet hard on love and I lost everything.” He begs the bartender to allow him to stay longer so that he can continue to drown his sorrows.

In the pre-chorus sections, the narrator asks a lady in the place if she might join him in his tear-streaked one-two-three. “And Miss, you don’t know me, but can’t we pretend,” he asks. “That we care for each other till the band reach the end?” Later, he tries to bribe the bandleader into playing the wallowing waltz he desires.

Thompson did something amazing with “Waltzing’s For Dreamers.” He created a character who needs the perfect sad song to match his dreary feelings. And he also formulated the perfect song to satisfy that need.

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