WAR Announces New Remix Album

Legendary band WAR has announced a forthcoming new remix record, slated for released on May 12.

The news comes as the group is celebrating 50 years of their influential album, The World is a Ghetto, the top-selling album of 1973.

The band has also shared two new tracks from the collection, remixes by Mix Master Mike of “The World is a Ghetto” and “Slippin’ Into Darkness.”

WAR, which boasts more than 20 gold, platinum, and multi-platinum albums, was created in Southern California. Now they’re giving fans a glimpse at the WAR: The Remixes. With the full remix EP out May 12.

“The EP expands the influence of WAR’s music on the worlds of contemporary hip-hop, as esteemed DJs, producers and musicians, including Beastie Boys turntablist Mix Master Mike, DJ Logic, Jesse Perez, Preditah and Saxsquatch, reimagine eternal hits like “The World is a Ghetto,” “Spill The Wine,” “Why Can’t We Be Friends” and more that spans several of the band’s magnum opuses,” according to a press statement.

Fans can see the full tracklist below.

WAR: The Remixes Tracklist

“Slippin’ Into Darkness” (Mix Master Mike Remix)

“The World is a Ghetto” (Mix Master Mike Remix)

“Why Can’t We Be Friends” (Saxsquatch & Stephen Walking Remix)

“Spill The Wine” (Jesse Perez Remix)

“Galaxy” (Preditah Remix)

“Galaxy” (DJ Logic Remix)

