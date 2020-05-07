Enchanted by whistles and images of bell-bottoms and the sense of flower power, six-piece Wargirl casts a revival for the hippie era and reigns in their newest single hailing to a time of love, freeness and a world void of violence that flourishes on creativity.

“2069” is from the upcoming record Dancing Gold out June 12 via the German label Clouds Hill and digs into the eclectic essence of the band. It introduces a meshing of psychedelic, funk and pop styles formulating one thoughtful song while tipping their hats to politics and escapism. And through the use of light-hearted pop music, the band poses an important question.

“Wouldn’t it be nice to live in a world without war? A world where love, kindness, art, equality and freedom are respected above all else? Well the sixties are coming again and it’s another shot at a worldwide awakening,” the band told American Songwriter. “2069 is a fun musing on the idea that maybe we could have another shot at calling for world peace and this time around the change would be lasting. Let’s spend the rest of history finding common ground, burning sage and listening to Aretha! Can we get an AMEN?”

The thrilling new single was produced by guitarist Matt Wignall who has also worked with prominent indie-rock group Cold War Kids and was mixed by Mark Neill, who has credits on The Black Keys’ “Brothers” and Dan Aurbach’s “Keep It Hid”.

The song features a groovy bass-line and fuzzy noise that could be from the intro of The Jetsons. All of which are glued together by the repeated vocal line: ‘I never dance alone/casue you know I’m fine’ paired with a solid verse-chorus format that fits the song and offers functionality to the lyrical shape.

Flattering the song is the video element, that plunges head first into the political undertone of the funky tune by opening with a brief animated skit that hilariously addresses ideas like conspiracy theories and flat-earthers. The animated style continues through the music video using psychedelic and eighties era styled images with bold colors and illustrations.

Wargirl is composed of like-minded creatives Samantha Parks, Enya Preston, Matt Wignall, Tamara Raye, Erick Diego Nieto and Jeff Suri, who have merged together from different backgrounds and cultures for the sake of music. They have been fortunate enough to have kept the same lineup since their first album in late 2018 and have rapidly completed four European tours to date.

