Watch: Clipse Reunites at Pharrell Williams’ Something in the Water Fest

Attendees of Pharrell’s Something in the Water fest were in for a treat this weekend as Clipse graced the stage in their first appearance in over a decade. During Saturday’s (June 18) line-up in D.C., Williams brought out the duo, consisting of Pusha T and No Malice, during his Pharrell & Phriends segment.

“You guys, for the first time in so long,” Pharrell reportedly said as he brought Clipse out on stage for “Mr. Me Too.” He then asked the audience if they were “ready to turn it all the way up” spurring a wave of cheers from the audience before the three of them went into the 2002 Birdman and Clipse classic, ‘What Happened to That Boy?” Elsewhere on the set list was “Cot Damn” and their very first single “Grindin’.”

Clipse wasn’t the only surprise appearance in D.C. on Saturday. As promised, the all-star producer brought out a handful of famous faces, including Justin Timberlake, T.I. and N.O.R.E.

Timberlake performed “My Love” with T.I., “Sexy Back” and three Pharrell-guided hits, including “Senorita,” “Rock Your Body” and “Like I Love You,” which brought out Clipse once again for their guest verse.

Williams then closed out the set by performing his Grammy-winning Daft Punk hit “Get Lucky” albeit without the retired duo in tow—one reunion is good enough for now, we guess.

Photo By Greg Noire / Something In The Water