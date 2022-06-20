Luke Combs Releases Latest Single, “The Kind of Love We Make”

Fresh off his recent partnership with Miller Lite, Luke Combs has released his newest single, “The Kind of Love We Make,” and it’s a doozy.

The new song is the lead-in to Combs’ next album, Growin’ Up, which is set to drop on Friday (June 24).

“I wrote this song in Montana with Dan and Reid Isbell and my guitar tech Jamie Davis, who used to be in a band with Dan,” Combs said in a statement. “I met Jamie through Dan. Jamie had the idea, and Dan and Reid brought it to me and I thought it was a killer melody. It ended up being one of those songs that wrote itself. Dan, Reid, and I are all having kids within a month of each other, so maybe this song had something to do with that.”

The new album should mark even more success for the standout country singer. He is currently on a record-breaking streak on country radio with thirteen consecutive No. 1 single releases. A member of the Grand Ole Opry and a 6x CMA, 3x ACM, 3x Billboard Music Award-winner, Combs is in the midst of an historic career.

GROWIN’ UP TRACK LIST

1. Doin’ This

2. Any Given Friday Night

3. The Kind of Love We Make

4. On the Other Line

5. Outrunnin’ Your Memory feat. Miranda Lambert

6. Used To Wish I Was

7. Better Back When

8. Tomorrow Me

9. Ain’t Far From It

10. Call Me

11. Middle of Somewhere

12. Going, Going, Gone

LUKE COMBS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

July 7—Cavendish, PEI—Cavendish Beach Music Festival

July 8—Quebec City, QC—Festival D’Ete International De Quebec

July 9—Ottawa, ON—RBC Bluesfest

July 23—Columbus, OH—Buckeye Country Superfest

July 30—Atlanta, GA—Mercedes-Benz Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

September 2—Bangor, ME—Maine Savings Amphitheater‡ (SOLD OUT)

September 3—Bangor, ME—Maine Savings Amphitheater‡ (SOLD OUT)

September 16—Green Bay, WI—Resch Center+ (SOLD OUT)

September 17—Green Bay, WI—Resch Center+ (SOLD OUT)

September 22—Lake Tahoe, NV—Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys+ (SOLD OUT)

September 23—Lake Tahoe, NV—Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys+ (SOLD OUT)

September 30—Albany, NY—MVP Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

October 1—Albany, NY—MVP Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

October 14—Charleston, SC—North Charleston Coliseum^ (SOLD OUT)

October 15—Charleston, SC—North Charleston Coliseum^ (SOLD OUT)

October 21—Louisville, KY—KFC Yum! Center^ (SOLD OUT)

October 22—Louisville, KY—KFC Yum! Center^ (SOLD OUT)

October 28—Omaha, NE—CHI Health Center^ (SOLD OUT)

October 29—Omaha, NE—CHI Health Center^ (SOLD OUT)

November 4—Uncasville, CT—Mohegan Sun Arena^ (SOLD OUT)

November 5—Uncasville, CT—Mohegan Sun Arena^ (SOLD OUT)

November 12—Quebec City, QC—Videotron Centre# (SOLD OUT)

November 14—Toronto, ON—Scotiabank Arena# (SOLD OUT)

November 15—Toronto, ON—Scotiabank Arena# (SOLD OUT)

November 17—Ottawa, ON—Canadian Tire Centre# (SOLD OUT)

November 18—Montreal, QC—Centre Bell# (SOLD OUT)

November 21—London, ON—Budweiser Gardens# (SOLD OUT)

November 22—London, ON—Budweiser Gardens# (SOLD OUT)

December 9—Oklahoma City, OK—Paycom Center% (SOLD OUT)

December 10—Oklahoma City, OK—Paycom Center% (SOLD OUT)

*with special guests Cody Johnson, Zach Bryan and Morgan Wade

‡with special guests Mitchell Tenpenny and Morgan Wade

+with special guests Jordan Davis and Morgan Wade

^with special guests Jordan Davis and Lainey Wilson

#with special guests Riley Green and Chayce Beckham

%with special guest Jordan Davis and more to be announced

Photo by Zack Massey / Sony Music Nashville