Watch: Eddie Vedder Covers the Beatles’ “Her Majesty”

Eddie Vedder gave a quick cover of the Beatles’ “Her Majesty” during Pearl Jam’s show in Toronto on Thursday (September 8) following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Though Vedder made no mention of the late monarch, or her death at the age of 96, before starting up the cover, he introduced the track by saying, “This is just a little one I’m gonna borrow from Paul McCartney for about 90 seconds.” The frontman then gave a short acoustic rendition of the track singing Her Majesty is a pretty nice girl / But she doesn’t have a lot to say / Her Majesty is a pretty nice girl / But she changes from day to day.

Vedder ran through the Abbey Road track without explaining himself further. Pearl Jam kept the show rolling with a rendition of their song, “All Those Yesterdays.” Check out both performances below.

Plenty of other artists have given much more specific tributes to the Queen. Elton John dedicated “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down on Me” in Toronto on Thursday night to the Monarch. “I’m 75, and she’s been with me all my life, and I feel very sad that she won’t be with me anymore, but I’m glad she’s at peace.”

Elsewhere, Harry Styles got his crowd at Madison Square Garden to join him “in a round of applause for 70 years of service.”Artists like Ozzy Osbourne, Def Leppard, Mick Jagger and more have all shared tributes on social media.

(Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)