Elton John, Mick Jagger, and More Musicians Mourn the Death of Queen Elizabeth II

The music industry is mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Sept. 8, 2022, at the age of 96 after serving as the British monarch for more than 70 years.

“For my whole life Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II has always been there,” wrote Mick Jagger, who was knighted by the Queen in 2003. “In my childhood, I can recall watching her wedding highlights on TV. I remember her as a beautiful young lady, to the much beloved grandmother of the nation. My deepest sympathies are with the Royal family.”

As a band, The Rolling Stones wrote: “The Rolling Stones extend their deepest sympathy to the Royal family on the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, who was a constant presence in their lives as in countless others.”

Ozzy Osbourne, who is currently moving back to his native England, wrote, “I mourn with my country the passing of our greatest Queen. With a heavy heart, I say it is devastating the thought of England without Queen Elizabeth II.”

Osbourne’s wife Sharon added “Love and prayers to our Queen,” while Black Sabbath bandmate Geezer Butler wrote, “Sad to hear of The Queen passing. I remember the street celebrations when she was crowned Queen. Always a staple of growing up in England.”

I mourn with my country the passing of our greatest Queen. With a heavy heart I say it is devastating the thought of England without Queen Elizabeth II pic.twitter.com/JZYXGRz2hb — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) September 8, 2022

Elton John, who was knighted by the Queen at Buckingham Palace for his contribution to music and philanthropic work in 1998, wrote “Along with the rest of the nation, I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s passing. She was an inspiring presence to be around, and lead the country through some of our greatest, and darkest, moments with grace, decency, and a genuine caring warmth.”

John added, “Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her dearly.”

In a lengthy post, Duran Duran left their message of remembrance for the Queen:

“Her Majesty the Queen has presided over the UK for longer than any other British monarch,” wrote the band. “She dedicated her life to the people and set an extraordinary example to the world throughout her reign. She’s seen changes that are beyond what any of us can imagine. She has faced challenges that she has risen to time and again. Her life has been remarkable in so many ways. We will all miss her and are grateful for the incredible service she gave to the people of Great Britain and the countries of the Commonwealth. We send our deepest condolence to the royal family. Her death brings to an end a long and unique chapter in the history of the United Kingdom and the world.”

British rockers Def Leppard shared a photo of the band meeting the Queen and the following caption, written by singer Joe Elliott:

“Dignity. If there’s ever one word to describe this wonderful lady & monarch it’s dignity. We will never see the likes of this again. She has transcended eras with good grace and service to her country that is unparalleled anywhere or by anyone. Thank you your Majesty for a lifetime of great memories and leadership.”

In addition to Jagger and John, throughout her reign, the Queen, who began her reign on 6 February 1952, knighted dozens of British artists, including Queen’s Brian May, Bono, Annie Lennox, Beatles producer George Martin, David Bowie, Tom Jones, The Beatles, Roger Daltrey, Bob Geldof, Robert Plant, Cliff Richard, Sting, James Bond singer Shirley Bassey, Paul Weller, Rod Stewart, Eric Clapton, Hank Marvin, the Bee Gees’ Barry and Robin Gibb, and more.

Throughout the music industry, more continue to mourn the loss of the longest-running British monarch.

Janet Jackson wrote “May you Rest In Peace Queen,” along with a photo of her meeting with the Queen, while Patti Smith posted a photo of the Queen with her late husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who died in 2021, “This is 1947. Now they are back together.”

Former Spice Girl, Victoria Beckham, shared a photo of the Queen with her heartfelt message. “Today is a very sad day not just for our country but for the entire world,” she wrote. “I’m deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved Monarch, Her Majesty The Queen. She will be remembered for her steadfast loyalty and service and my thoughts are with the royal family at this incredibly sad time.”

Up to the mountain, Queen. 👑 @PattyGMusic



(yes, I’m calling the piano tuner after this) pic.twitter.com/cAULeRMpb0 — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) September 8, 2022

God save the Queen.

The longest reigning monarch in history.

I don’t care what your politics are.

An amazing woman who did the very best she could in a virtually impossible position. pic.twitter.com/wxu79vmr8B — Michael Des Barres (@MDesbarres) September 8, 2022

Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images