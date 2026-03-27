Watch Ella Langley’s Taylor Swift Wish Become Reality at the iHeartRadio Music Awards

Heading into the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Ella Langley found herself with a nomination for Best New Country Artist. Competing against Chase Matthew, Hudson Westbrook, Zach Top, and Josh Ross, Langley was the only female in the category. But that mattered little as Shaboozey announced her name. Thrilled over her latest milestone, it seemed that Langley was already a winner as she discussed one of her wishes that included fairy dust, Taylor Swift, and only a few seconds.

Videos by American Songwriter

Walking the red carpet, Langley was asked about the impact Swift had on music and her own personal career. First, the country singer admitted she hoped to meet the singer. “Even if I could just walk past Taylor Swift or Miley Cyrus, that would be cool. You know what I’m saying? Maybe she can get some of her fairy dust on me.”

TAYLOR AND ELLA LANGLEY

pic.twitter.com/oCiR2Rtsqm — Lily ⋆˚꩜｡ (@taygracielizzy) March 27, 2026

Well, Langley got that chance. With the room full of people wanting to share a moment with Swift, the country singer got more than she bargained for. And thankfully, a fan in attendance caught the interaction on camera.

[RELATED: Ella Langley Reflects on Mental Health Breakthrough That Led to New Song, “Loving Life Again”]

What Did Ella Langley And Taylor Swift Say To Each Other?

Sadly, the footage only showed the two embracing. While not hearing what they said to each other, before the event, Langley told the reporter, “I’d say I’m a fan. How hard she fights for the artistry, how much she fights for her spot in this room as producer, as director. She really does. Everyone has opinions — especially when it starts — but she held tight to what she thinks is right for her, and obviously it works.”

Ella Langley says she wants to meet Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus at the #iHeartAwards2026: “Even if I could just walk past them, that would be cool.” pic.twitter.com/Qg6X5SjhwH — Variety (@Variety) March 27, 2026

Still needing time to process the chance to speak with Swift, Langley wasn’t alone. With women dominating the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Swift, Langley, and Lainey Wilson snapped a picture together. Although a brief moment, the picture captured a full-circle milestone for Langley.

🚨| Taylor Swift stuns with Ella Langley and Lainey Wilson at the #iHeartAwards2026! pic.twitter.com/615hHESNIg — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) March 27, 2026

Turning a simple wish into a reality, Langley had nothing short of a historic night. And when standing on stage with the Best New Country Artist award, she used the time to thank those around her, especially her family. “Thank you to my family for not yelling at me too loud when I practice everything in my room for too long. This is just a dream come true. Thank you, iHeart. Thank you.”

(Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)