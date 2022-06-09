Watch: Eminem Recites The D.O.C Lyrics In Exclusive Clip From ‘The DOC’ Documentary

A new documentary celebrating rap pioneer The D.O.C is set to premiere this week at the Tribeca Film Festival. Ahead of the film’s release, a clip featuring fellow “Rap God” Eminem was shared showing him reciting the lyrics to D.O.C’s famed track “Mind Blowin’.”

The Dave Caplan-directed feature promises to tell the true story of the legendary rapper from his work in the Fila Fresh Crew to his lasting legacy in the world of hip-hop. In the newly released clip, Eminem heralded the rapper as a trailblazer saying, “He was doing things that nobody had done yet, like just lyrically.”

Eminem then began reciting the lyrics to the 1989 hit, saying I would’ve been down with Rock but I’d be broke / By the punk, I’m openin’ up my trunk / To reveal, death, livin’ it up, my life is like a story / Yellin’ it, ‘cause nobody else is tellin’ it / Checkin’ it, always gettin’ paid ‘cause the rap is sort of a twist.

Eminem then called in help from the D.O.C himself to help him finish the lyrics which were revealed to be Never a segment in negative / ‘Cause I’m employin’ what you’ve been missin’.

“How the fuck did you do that shit, goddamn,” Eminem added in disbelief.

“I don’t know. Shit just came out,” D.O.C replied.

No one can do it better… me and THE DOC from his upcoming documentary- https://t.co/F5hr8LlFuN @WESTCOASTDOC pic.twitter.com/pLwcT6LPdq — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) June 8, 2022

After releasing the influential album that features “Mind Blowin’,” the D.O.C was involved in a near-fatal crash that damaged his larynx and left him a much deeper raspier voice. According to Caplan, “The DOC is a film about redemption. It’s a story about achieving your greatest dream only to have it ripped away, then to eventually find peace in an unexpected place. I can’t express how honored and grateful I am that D.O.C. allowed me to help bring his story to life and I hope that you love it as much as I do.”

Other rappers set to appear in the documentary include Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Erykah Badu, Ice Cube, Xzibit, Kurupt, and Too Short among others. Tickets to The DOC are available, HERE.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame