Watch Ernest Welcome Jamey Johnson for Surprise Glen Campbell Cover at the Ryman

When country singer-songwriter Ernest steps out onstage as “Ernest and Friends,” it’s a pretty good bet that one of those “friends” is Jamey Johnson. The “Flower Shops” crooner, 33, contributed lyrics to Johnson’s 2024 studio album Midnight Gasoline, the Grammy winner’s first in 14 years. They’ve since shared a stage on many occasions, including an epic duet of the Toby Keith-Willie Nelson smash “Beer For My Horses” at the American Icon tribute concert. So when Ernest headlined a pair of shows at Nashville’s storied Ryman Auditorium this week, it made sense that he invited his old friend along. The pair teamed up for a surprise cover of Glen Campbell’s 1977 hit “Southern Nights.”

Ernest, Jamey Johnson Team Up in Nashville

“I got faith in country music,” Ernest said at one point, addressing the crowd ahead of Jamey Johnson’s appearance. “There’s a lot of disciples out here for country music right now. I think we’re in good hands.”

He proved it during his two-night headlining gig Nov. 4-5, bringing out perennial collaborator HARDY, Billy Dean, and David Lee Murphy. Arguably the biggest surprise of the night, however, was when Johnson joined him for a jazzy, saxophone-inflected version of “Southern Nights” during Wednesday’s (Nov. 5) show.

Originally written and performed by New Orleans R&B trailblazer Allen Toussaint for his 1975 album of the same name, Glen Campbell slightly modified the lyrics to “Southern Nights” when he recorded his own version a year later. It would become Campbell’s fifth and final No. 1 country hit, also reaching the top of the pop and adult contemporary charts.

How Ernest Shared His Friend’s Special Moment

Despite gracing some of the biggest stages in music, Ernest says his most nerve-racking performance came during his friend Jamey Johnson’s wedding. The singer-songwriter performed a cover of Chris LeDoux’s ‘Look At You Girl” during Johnson’s first dance with wife Brittney Eakins at their May 2025 wedding.

“It’s a tradition with me,” Johnson wrote in a text message to his friend. “I’ve sang that song at so many weddings. You’re the only one I know that would appreciate the tradition and do it the justice it deserves.”

Featured image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images