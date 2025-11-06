On This Day in 1947, Hank Williams Took a Second Swing at a Song His Son Would Take to the Top of the Chart Decades Later

On this day (November 6) in 1947, Hank Williams stepped into Castle Studio in Nashville, Tennessee, and recorded “Honky Tonkin’” for the second time. The song’s second release saw it land in the top 20 of the country chart. It also spawned countless covers by some A-list country artists in the future.

Williams first released “Honky Tonkin’” as the B-side to “Pan American” in 1947. The single failed to chart. It was also his final single for Sterling Records. While he hadn’t seen much chart success, the then-up-and-coming Williams’ records were selling. As a result, Fred Rose helped him secure a recording contract with MGM Records. His first single for the new label was “Move It On Over,” which reached No. 4 on the country chart.

“Honky Tonkin’” hit shelves for the second time in April 1948. This time, it was the A-side with “I’ll Be a Bachelor ‘Til I Die” on the B-side. While it didn’t see the same success as “Move It On Over,” it was a minor hit. The song peaked at No. 14 on the country chart.

Hank Williams Inspired Multiple High-Profile Covers

“Honky Tonkin’” was far from Hank Williams’ biggest hit. However, the song had enough staying power to inspire covers decades after he died.

Like his father, Hank Williams Jr. recorded two versions of the song. He released one version as a single from High Notes in 1982. It went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. A decade later, Williams released the box set Living Proof: The MGM Recordings 1963-1975 in 1992. The set contained an unreleased cut of “Honky Tonkin’” recorded in 1973.

The same year, Waylon Jennings included “Honky Tonkin” on his Williams covers album, Ol’ Waylon Sings Ol’ Hank.

More recently, Charley Crockett released his version as part of his 2017 album Lil G.L.’s Honky Tonk Jubilee. Other artists who have released covers of the classic include Townes Van Zandt, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, and Joe Ely.

