Ernest Gets Rowdy With Marine Jackson Perkins on “Family Tradition” for Marine Corps Birthday Bash

Last weekend, country singer ERNEST traveled to Washington, DC, for a special performance at the Marine Barracks Washington, DC. Unlike other shows, the concert was to honor and celebrate the ongoing history of the United States Marine Corps. With 2025 marking the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps, service members were welcomed with a day full of fellowship, games, and more than enough good food. When the sun went down, Ernest entertained the crowd with a powerful cover of Hank Williams Jr.’s “Family Tradition.” And knowing how important tradition was, he welcomed a special Marine to the stage for a little help.

The history of the Marine Corps started on November 10, 1775, at the Tun Tavern in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It is considered the first place Marines enlisted under Commandant Samuel Nicholas. While the history of the Marines has been disputed in the past, the military branch continues to celebrate its birthday on November 10th.

When gaining an invitation to perform, Ernest jumped at the chance to celebrate not just the legacy of the Marines but those men and women who continue to serve. Although offering a few of his hit songs, the country singer transitioned to a song fit for the military – “Family Tradition.” But needing a little help, Ernest invited First Lieutenant Jackson Perkins to perform alongside him.

Marine Jackson Perkins Performed With More Than Ernest

While appearing to be a natural on stage, Ernest wasn’t the first person to share the stage with Perkins. Over the summer, the Marine found himself standing alongside Riley Green. Giving a quick “Semper Fi”, Perkins felt right at home as the crowd loved his performance.

Semper Fi Thank you First Lieutenant Jackson Perkins of the United States Marine Corps for singing this one with me at Windy City Smokeout

Gaining over 103,000 likes, it appeared that Perkins might be gearing up for his own career in country music. Looking on social media, he posted several covers like George Strait’s “Check Yes or No.”

Perkins continued to share more covers, including Brooks & Dunn’s “Neon Moon.” With the Marine showcasing his talents on and off the stage, it’s unclear what the future holds for him. But one thing is certain – his talents went far beyond his commitment to the United States and his fellow Marines.

As the Marine Corps approaches its 250th birthday, moments like this highlight not only its proud history, but the strength, talent, and brotherhood that continue to define it today.

(Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)