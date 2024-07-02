Watch George Strait Pay Tribute to Johnny Cash With Amazing Cover of “Folsom Prison Blues”

George Strait has been pulling out all the stops during his current tour, such as performing a duet of “Pancho and Lefty” with Chris Stapleton, as well as whipping out numerous other classic covers. He’s been performing “Waymore’s Blues” by Waylon Jennings on recent stops, but at his latest show in Salt Lake City, he paid tribute to Johnny Cash as well.

Videos by American Songwriter

Strait performed a cover of “Folsom Prison Blues” during the recent show, kicking it off right after “All My Exes Live in Texas.” He did the song justice, as it wasn’t his first time playing it at shows. However, he’s been focusing on “Waymore’s Blues” recently, as it’s set to appear on his upcoming album Cowboys and Dreamers.

During the bridge, George Strait also honored his band by letting them each take a solo. This let their talents shine through during an event when it’s usually all about Strait.

George Strait Recently Unveiled a New Song from Upcoming Album

At his history-making show at Kyle Field in Texas, where he played to the largest ticketed audience in U.S. history, George Strait unveiled another song from his upcoming album. He recently released the singles “MIA in MIA” and “The Little Things,” but added a new one to his repertoire, introducing the song as “Three Drinks Behind.”

Strait is also contributing to the album Petty Country, which consists of country music stars covering Tom Petty classics. He’s adding a live version of the song “You Wreck Me,” a song that has been part of his live shows for a long time. At a recent show in New Jersey, he played the song as an encore, and invited Mike Campbell, Petty’s longtime friend, co-writer, and guitarist, on stage to perform with him.

Campbell co-wrote both Strait’s contribution, “You Wreck Me,” and Chris Stapleton’s, who covered “I Should Have Known It” for the tribute album. Campbell spoke about the experience performing with Strait and Stapleton, telling Ultimate Classic Rock, “I never dreamed I’d be playing a giant stadium, you know, beyond the Heartbreakers in any way, shape, or form. But there I was with Chris Stapleton and George Strait, doing songs that I wrote, with these huge audiences and having them respect me to do the songs and ask me up to join them.”

Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images