Watch: Joni Mitchell and Brandi Carlile Perform “A Case of You” at Newport Folk Festival

Last year, Joni Mitchell made a rare appearance at the Newport Folk Festival alongside Brandi Carlile and Marcus Mumford for a performance of “A Case of You.”

Those that were in attendance at the fest got to revel in the moment in person, while those who weren’t were forced to watch it through videos from the crowd. Now, an official video has been released so everyone can relive the moment in hi-def.

The official video puts the viewer on the stage right next to Mitchell and Carlile as they make a duet of the 1971 classic. Carlile takes the lead on the song while Mitchell uses her smooth vocals to add a rich harmony. Mumford adds a deeper tone with ad-libs throughout the performance

A little while into the performance, Mitchell takes the lead vocal line from Carlile, prompting eruptive screams from the crowd. Mitchell proves she still has the power to enchant with “A Case of You” more than 50 years since its release.

In addition to the video of “A Case of You,” Mitchell is set to release a live album version of the Newport concert on July 28. Carlile helped to produce the project.

Other musicians that joined Mitchell, Carlile, and Mumford during the set include Carlile’s bandmates Phil and Tim Hanseroth, Wynonna Judd, Celisse, Lucius, and Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes.

The album is not the only collaboration between Carlile and Mitchell this year. “The Joke” singer announced that she has plotted a special run of shows that will feature Mitchell as a guest performer.

The joint show with Mitchell will mirror the singer’s secret “Joni Jam” sessions. Despite her live performances being few and far between over the past few years, Mitchell routinely hosts her fellow musicians at her house for an impromptu concert – much like what the audience at Newport saw.

(Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images)