Joni Mitchell Set to Release New Live Album ‘AT NEWPORT’ 

Folk-rock icon Joni Mitchell is set to release a new live album titled AT NEWPORT. Rhino Entertainment announced the exciting news early Thursday (May 11) morning.

It is unclear how many songs will be listed within the tracklist. However, the project will be inspired by her show-stopping set at the Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island last summer. The icon surprised ticket-holders during the critically acclaimed festival and delivered some of her biggest hits.

The live album is slated to unveil on July 28, 2023.

Mitchell worked alongside GRAMMY Award-winning artist Brandi Carlile to produce the highly anticipated record. Liner notes will be by Cameron Crowe. The project will be available on digital, streaming platforms, Dolby Atmos, and via 2-LP / 2-CD sets.

To coincide with the announcement, Mitchell’s Newport performance has been released. The legend tackled her classic hit “Both Sides Now.” The clip is destined to move listeners, as she reclaims her voice while sitting in a vintage chair surrounded by other hitmakers. Carlile covered the recognizable chorus, as Wynonna Judd, Taylor Goldsmith, and Marcus Mumford embraced the rare performance under the spotlight.

The show instantly went viral and served as the first time she played the Newport stage in 53 years and the first full set in over 20 years. The show, where she played ten additional tracks from her impressive catalog, was meant to mimic her “Joni Jams”—the star-studded hangouts she held since her aneurysm.

Following the performance, “Both Sides Now” returned to the Billboard charts. “Both Sides Now” was released in 1969 and lives on Mitchell’s album, Clouds. Mitchell penned the track independently, and Paul Rothchild produced the final cut. She re-recorded the song in the early 2000s for her album, Both Sides Now.

Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images