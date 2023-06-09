Madison Beer Opens Up on Creative Process and Bond with Lana Del Rey 

Madison Beer is gearing up to release her sophomore album, Silence Between Songs on September 15 via Epic Records. The Long Island native recently caught up with Audacy’s Bru to break down the project’s creative process and discuss her friendship with Lana Del Rey.

Beer led with “Home to Another One,” a dance-pop heartbreak banger. Although the project will cover a variety of hard-hitting themes, she wanted the first taste to be lighthearted.

“This was the first one I wanted to go with,” Beer explained. “Because it’s just fun and really different.”

After her successful 2021 debut record Life Support, the vocalist learned how to navigate each writing and recording session. She quickly picked up a strategy that was beneficial and productive. Despite the end result, Beer declared that she starts every song with an acoustic guitar.

“We’ve tried to start a beat or whatever, and it just has never really worked out cause I feel like you then commit to the vibe sort of,” she explained. “Creating a song – bones – on a piano or on a guitar, you can actually really appreciate the integrity of the actual song versus getting too drowned out with the production…And I like to also be able to sing all my songs acoustically and hope they sound good.”

When Beer completed the collection, she turned to a new friend – Lana Del Rey. According to Audacy, the two initially met at a coffee shop. Beer described the experience as “surreal.” Following the unexpected run-in, the hitmakers stayed connected.

“She’s just been the coolest to me and very very appreciative of that, and I think it’s very refreshing,” she said. When asked if the “Summertime Sadness” singer had any valuable tips, Beer quickly rattled off the constructive criticism she received.

“She had a lot to say, and that’s like what I love about her,” uttered Beer. “I feel like she’s so opinionated, and I love to hear all of her thoughts about every song.”

The singer did not release the track list, but said a song about her brother will be included.

“I tried to write a couple (of) songs about him in the past, and I just felt like they weren’t honest enough, and I felt like they weren’t accomplishing what I wanted to accomplish out of it, (which) was really giving him an apology that I felt like was overdue,” said Beer. “So, we just gave it another shot, and it flowed so easily, and it just worked, and we were all very emotional in the room that day. And it’s a really special song. It’s very, very special and important to me, and I think anyone who has a sibling can relate in some way to it.”

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR