Jonas Brothers Celebrate 4th Anniversary of ‘Happiness Begins’ 

It’s been four years since the Jonas Brothers got back together.

The hitmakers turned to social media late Wednesday night (June 7) to celebrate the anniversary of their chart-topping album, Happiness Begins.

The post featured the siblings – Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas, at the cover shoot for the 14-song album. The musicians brought fans behind the scenes, displaying how they got the iconic pool-side cover art.

“Somehow, today marks four years since the release of Happiness Begins!” they wrote in the caption. “This album holds such a special place in our hearts, and we are forever grateful for the fans that stuck by us as we figured our sh*t out.”

The band announced their breakup in 2013, causing an earthquake response from longtime fans. The cause of the split: “creative differences.” As they grew older, the men began to explore different interests and aspirations.

While Kevin channeled his energy into his family, Nick and Joe embarked on solo careers. Joe became the frontman of DNCE, known for their smash hit “Cake By The Ocean.” Meanwhile, Nick created music independently and turned his passion project, Nick Jonas & The Administration into a full-time venture.

Not only does Happiness Begins serve as their fifth studio album, but their 2019 comeback project. OneRepublic lead singer Ryan Tedder produced the nostalgia-infused LP. The collection now includes some of their biggest hits, “Sucker,” “Only Human,” “Strangers,” and “Rollercoaster.”

Within the tribute post, the platinum-selling band thanked Tedder for making their vision come to life.

“Shoutout to the incredible @ryantedder for working with us on this project,” they shared. “If you have a special memory from the Happiness Begins era…drop it in the comments.”

#HappinessBegins now. Writing this album was personal and raw and the fact that you guys have it now has me feeling so emotional! It’s been 10 years and we can’t thank you guys enough. THE NEW JONAS BROTHERS ALBUM IS OUT FUCK YEAH TELL YOUR FRIENDS 🥳🥳🥳 https://t.co/43aHXb4lqQ pic.twitter.com/RIBlH7sYRR — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) June 7, 2019

The project debuted at No.1 on the US Billboard 200 chart. The Jonas Brothers dropped their latest installment, The Album in May. The Jon Bellion-produced project is inspired by ’70s music. The hitmakers will embark on a nationwide tour in early August, starting in New York City.

