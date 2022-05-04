Watch Kelly Clarkson’s Soulful Cover of “Breathe Again” By Toni Braxton

Pop powerhouse Kelly Clarkson breezed her way through Toni Braxton’s 1993 hit on Monday’s (May 2) installment of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Singing to the audience as part of her recurring “Kellyoke” segment, Clarkson’s unparalleled vocal agility was well on display throughout the soulful track. The addition of her accompanying band, Y’all, and a duo of backing singers fully rounded out the R&B sound.

If I never feel you in my arms again, if I never feel your tender kiss again, they sang. That I shall never breathe again.

“Breathe Again,” featured on Braxton’s self-titled debut album, was written by Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, L.A. Reid, and Daryl Simmons. The yearning lyrics paint a relationship that has run its course. The single, along with the subsequent album, earned Braxton three Grammy Awards between 1994 and 1995.

Clarkson previously released her 2021 Christmas album When Christmas Comes Around… She appears every weekday on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Watch Clarkson dazzle in the full performance of “Breathe Again” below.

Kelly Clarkson (Photo: Weiss Eubanks/ NBCUniversal)