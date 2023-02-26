Kelly Clarkson Covers Lenny Kravitz, Dermot Kennedy, and Peaches & Herb in Latest ‘Kellyoke’

Each week, the award-winning singer, songwriter, and television show host, Kelly Clarkson, kicks off her popular daytime talk show with a song. The segment is known as her “Kellyoke” series. And this week, Clarkson shined again with covers of songs by artists like Lenny Kravitz, Mazzy Star, Dermot Kennedy, and more. She also performed a duet with legendary producer and artist Babyface.

On Monday, to kick off the week, Clarkson performed a rendition of Kravitz’s hit, “Fly Away.” Turning the song from a gravelly rock song into a powerful pop offering, Clarkson soared.

Clarkson continued the musical week by taking on Irish artist Dermot Kennedy’s “Better Days.” The emotional, piano-driven song inspires, lifts up, and encourages. Dark times exist. But better days are on their way. (Check out American Songwriter’s interview with Kennedy HERE.) Soon, Clarkson sings, We’ll be dancing in the sun.

Mid-week, Clarkson performed the soulful, dreamy song, “Fade Into You,” by Mazzy Star. The song makes your heart swell five times bigger and your head sway in thought. Check out the offering from Clarkson below.

As the week continued, Clarkson offered two more Kellyoke performances, beginning on Thursday with a rendition of “Peacefully” by GEMS. The epic song begins slow and restrained until Clarkson picks up the energy, and picks up the power. Truly, she made this one her own.

Finally, to end the week, Clarkson performed the smooth Peaches & Herb song, “Reunited.” With rich, full vocals, Clarkson wowed fans with this slow dance jam.

In addition, Clarkson performed with the iconic song producer, performer, songwriter, and singer, Babyface. The two took on “Not Got’ Cry” by the legendary artist Mary J. Blige. As Babyface wore big dark sunglasses and Clarkson talked about loving this song “so much,” the two knocked it out of the park.

Last but not least, Clarkson welcomed a recent champion of The Voice, Brynn Cartelli, to the show. Watch the interview below.

