Cardi B Shares Audio Text from Billie Eilish After Met Gala

On Monday night (May 2), Cardi B showed up at the Met Gala looking good in her gold dress. Also in attendance, amongst the many celebrities wearing couture, was Billie Eilish, wearing a corset, no less.

In a tweet the following day, Cardi shared an audio text exchange between her and Eilish, who she calls her “baby.” The exchange came after some apparent “drama,” which Cardi hoped to shut down with the tweet.

According to E! News, Eilish was caught saying the situation was “weird” and many thought she was calling Cardi weird—but that was not the case.

“I hate the internet cause one, how do y’all turn one of the most lit parties into drama? Two, Ocean eyes is the song I cater to my daughter. Three, Billie is my fuckin baby,” Cardi wrote on Twitter about the “drama.” “Yesterday, from the met to the party, everything was drama-free. Why do yall wanna turn everything into mess?”

In the exchange, Eilish says, “Oh my God, I was so worried you were going to see that. I was fucking calling the people around you weird. Because everyone was coming up to you and shoving their phones into your ASS. And I was like, ‘Just look at her! With your eyes!'”

Cardi responded to Eilish, saying: “The internet is trying to divide us! They don’t understand that you’re my baby! [Laughs]”

I hate the internet cause one, how do y’all turn one of the most lit parties into drama? Two, Ocean eyes is the song I cater to my daughter. Three,Billie is my fuckin baby.Yesterday, from the met to the party, everything was drama free. Why do yallwanna turn everything into mess? pic.twitter.com/cyph1XbmE2 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) May 3, 2022

Cardi also posted a video of herself on Twitter, sharing some behind-the-scenes footage of the after-party from the Met Gala, writing: “Cardi bringing the best energy to her #metgala after party!”

Cardi bringing the best energy to her #metgala after party!



🎵 – “Is Ya Ready” by Kay Flock pic.twitter.com/OFHp1T2JK9 — Cardi B All Access (@CardiAllAccess) May 3, 2022

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MRC