Kelly Clarkson Covers Billie Eilish, Kacey Musgraves, Brandy, and Dusty Springfield in ‘Kellyoke’

Kelly Clarkson is generous.

Each week, she gifts fans and music lovers with new covers of our favorite songs. And last week was no different. Clarkson, who hosts the popular daytime talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show performed four covers for her audience, including songs from Billie Eilish and Kacey Musgraves.

Clarkson kicked off the week of performances with the song “lovely” by Eilish and Khalid. The piano-driven song provided an emotional bed on which Clarkson could soar. Check out that cover below, featuring Clarkson’s beautiful range.

Next in the week came the propelling “High Horse” by Musgraves. Clarkson can thrive on any track, it’s been proven so. But this one proves her range as an artist, especially coming on the heels of the performance of Eilish’s track the day prior.

Continuing her tremendous week, Clarkson took on the soulful song, “Almost Doesn’t Count,” by Brandy. The song highlights the idea that half measures aren’t enough. Clarkson showcases her brilliant, full and rich voice on this rendition here below. She showcases melody and rhythm that’s impossible to be outdone.

Finally, Clarkson rounded out the week with the all-time classic song, “Son Of A Preacher Man,” by Dusty Springfield. There isn’t much that can be said about this delightful rendition other than listen to it and enjoy it today. Dance in your living room!

In other recent Clarkson news, the singer recently confirmed and clarified the news about her recent name change.

Earlier this year, Clarkson filed the necessary court papers to change her name to Kelly Brianne, saying “my new name more fully reflects who I am.”

However, The Voice coach will still be going by the name we all know her by…Kelly Clarkson. The 39-year-old recently set the record straight in a red carpet interview with People. “No, No No No, I just got divorced so I had to drop my married last name, so I just kept my middle name for my personal life. No, I’m still Kelly Clarkson. I don’t think I could change Clarkson at this point. I’m 20 years in.”

Clarkson, who has served as a coach on The Voice for seven seasons and is expected to return for the next season, is also co-hosting the new music competition show American Song Contest with Snoop Dogg, which premiered on NBC, on March 21.