Watch: Kendrick Lamar Releases Short Film For “We Cry Together”

Kendrick Lamar released Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers earlier this year to widespread acclaim. The vulnerable LP featured a number of intimate tracks with “We Cry Together” leading that harrowing pack.

Across the track, Lamar and Taylour Paige act out an aggressive domestic dispute with raw intensity. Thursday (September 1), the song got the music video treatment in an extended visual directed by Jake Schreier, Lamar, and Lamar’s pgLand partner, Dave Free. Like the song, the two titular roles are played by Lamar and Paige.

The video was shot in one take with live vocals back in 2020. Because of this Lamar and Paige’s vocals sound distinct from how they sound on the album cut. The camera follows the duo around a soundstage set up as a house. The couple fights for almost the entirety of the six-minute runtime before finally making up in the end. Check out the uncensored NSFW short below (Warning: excessive profanity).

“We Cry Together” is the second track from the album to receive a video with the first being “N95,” featuring Baby Keem upon the release of the full LP.

Mr. Morale debuted at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart earlier this year, making it Lamar’s fourth consecutive No. 1 album. To celebrate the album’s success the 35-year-old rapper has been trekking out across North America for his The Big Steppers Tour.

Next month, Lamar is headed for the UK and Europe where he will play 27 dates. The following leg sees Lamar in Australia and New Zealand before he makes his way back to the U.S. for a small run of dates.

Photo: Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers Album Cover