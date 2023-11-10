Watch: Lauren Daigle Performs Latest Single “Turbulent Skies”

Lauren Daigle delivered a soulful and inspirational rendition of her latest single, “Turbulent Skies,” to close out Thursday night’s episode of ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Dressed in a colorful jumpsuit that reflected the look she featured on her self-titled 2023 album, the contemporary Christian singer prowled the Kimmel stage while belting out the song’s message of facing uncertain times fearlessly and with faith.

The song also showcased kinetic percussion, a soulful trio of backing singers, and a funky uplifting horn section clearly inspired by the sounds of the Louisiana-born singer’s home state. You can watch the performance now on YouTube.

“Turbulent Skies” is featured on the second volume of her two-part self-titled album, which was released on September 8. The song, which is the third single from Lauren Daigle, peaked at No. 22 on Billboard’s Hot Christian Songs chart. It follows the chart-topping “Thank God I Do” and “These Are the Days,” which broke into the Top 20 of the tally.

Earlier this week, Daigle posted a video on her social media pages featuring footage of her and her collaborators having fun while working on “Turbulent Skies” in the studio.

In a recent interview with American Songwriter, Daigle explained that a visit to New Orleans inspired a lot of the music featured on her self-titled collection.

“Being from Louisiana, I knew there were elements of my past and my history that I wanted to bring to the record,” she noted, adding that a blend of “jazz that comes out of New Orleans and zydeco that comes from [her hometown of] Lafayette” make up the framework of the album.

Daigle has been supporting the album with her Kaleidoscope Tour, which continues tonight, November 10, with a show at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The 2023 portion of the trek winds down with a December 18-19 stand at the Beacon Theatre in New York City. Daigle will then launch an expansive 2024 North American leg of the tour that’s mapped out from a February 22 performance in Charlotte, North Carolina, through a June 8 show in Birmingham, Alabama.

