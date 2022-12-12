Lauren Daigle’s The Price Fund Donates $681,000 to Community Charities

Two-time Grammy winner Lauren Daigle wrapped up her 2022 Christmas Tour yesterday (Dec. 11) with a date at the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans, Louisiana. Across the tour, Daigle gave donations to several local charities through her nonprofit The Price Fund. By the end of the short tour, Daigle’s donations amassed $681,000.

Most of the charities Daigle chose have a focus on aiding underserved children. In New Orleans, Daigle partnered with the Ellis Marsalis Center, Roots of Music, NOCCA, KidSmart and Young Audiences of Louisiana.

Elsewhere she presented funds to Roots Music, Country Music Hall of Fame’s Words & Music, Notes for Notes, 42Strong, Colorado Healing Fund, Music Health Alliance, Agape School and Greater Good Music.

“I’m truly moved and inspired by the passion and commitment that I’ve seen from every single person involved with all of these organizations – not to mention the tireless and seemingly endless work done by their volunteers,” Daigle said in a statement. “The thousands whose lives they touch each and every day, not only provide light and hope for so many in need, it sets an example for all of us to follow and shows us what we do mean to each other.”

The Price Fund, founded in 2019, is designed to provide care for both children and the elderly. Since the organization’s inception, Daigle has distributed more than $2.2 million to 37 nonprofits around the world. Find out more about The Price Fund, HERE.

Daigle released Behold: A Christmas Collection in 2016. The album went on to peak at No. 1 and spent five weeks in the position on the Billboard Christian Albums Chart.

“As the writing process progressed, I was thinking about the 400 years between the Old and New Testaments in the Bible, when God was silent for 400 years,” she said of the album at the time. “There was stillness in the world, people were searching. I wonder how that longing was for people living then. To be honest, it kind of reminds me of today and the longing in people.”

She continued, “As I think about those many years of silence, I think of the cry of a baby. We put these stories in a parallel position in the lyrics, connecting to our music and hoping for an ultimate connection with people, through God.”

