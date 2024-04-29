Luke Bryan Delivers Tongue in Cheek Blake Shelton Dig as He Addresses Katy Perry’s ‘American Idol’ Exit

American Idol judge and singer Katy Perry recently announced that she would be leaving the show after the current season wraps. It’s a bittersweet announcement, especially for fellow judge Luke Bryan, who has developed a sweet friendship with Perry.

As the current season nears its end, everyone is wondering who will replace Perry next year, as well as who her fellow judges would like to see in her soon-to-be empty seat. Bryan didn’t give a name of who he’d like to see replace Perry, but he did make it clear (jokingly) who shouldn’t take her spot.

Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton Exchange Playful Digs

During a quick interview with ExtraTV, an interviewer suggested that maybe Blake Shelton could return to take Perry’s spot as a judge on Idol. Bryan was quick to dismiss it with his good ol’ dry sense of humor.

“I don’t wanna spend any extra time with Blake Shelton,” said Bryan. “I think he would bring the median level of IQ down and his music knowledge is certainly not what mine is. And uh, but, I think Blake is just fine, you know, driving his tractor in Oklahoma and pretending to be a farmer.”

“Ouch, that’s a burn!” said the interviewer.

“We’ve only been doing that to each other for 15 years!” laughed Bryan.

Who Could Replace Katy Perry on American Idol?

Jokes and gentle bullying aside, there are a few contenders for Perry’s judging spot on the show.

Both Luke Bryan and host Ryan Seacrest have said that singer Meghan Trainor could do the job justice. Trainor has appeared on Idol as a guest host in the past.

Perry herself has said that she would love for country singer Jelly Roll, who has also appeared on the show, to take her spot.

“I was convinced at anything he said,” said Perry. “He could run for president, he could be my pastor, I might go back to church for him. He could sell me anything.”

