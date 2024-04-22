Luke Bryan Is Ready to Celebrate as He Sings Kool and the Gang on ‘American Idol’

Luke Bryan has a lot to be excited about these days. He’s helping to shape the next generation of musical talent as a judge on American Idol alongside Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. He just launched his Mind of a Country Boy tour, which runs through September. And, as the five-time Entertainer of the Year recently told American Songwriter, he’s raising “all-American boys doing All-American things.” So it’s no wonder Bryan was recently in such a good mood on the set of American Idol.

Luke Bryan Celebrates Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nominees on ‘American Idol’

Sunday’s (April 21) episode of American Idol revolved around the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Host Ryan Seacrest and judge Lionel Richie announced this year’s inductees. Kiss bassist Gene Simmons, who was nominated with his band in 2014, guest starred as a mentor. And the top 14 finalists performed songs from the Rock Hall class of ’24’s catalogue.

Before the show aired, Bryan posted a video to social media celebrating Kool and the Gang, one of this year’s nominees. The country star sang along exuberantly to “Celebration,” the R&B band’s first and only No. 1 single.

Bryan clapped along and danced in his seat. He stumbled on the words at one point, but quickly recovered. Then, with a knowing look, the “Play It Again” singer picked up the beverage sitting beside him and took a sip.

“It’s lemon water, I promise,” Bryan assured his following, before resuming “Celebration.”

Time to celebrate your Top 14! Tune in to #idol tonight @AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/mQTHee6J8O — Luke Bryan (@lukebryan) April 21, 2024

“Already celebrating with lemon water,” one fan wrote on X/Twitter. “Just please watch your step tonight!!”

That wasn’t the only comment to reference Bryan’s latest onstage fall. The singer was hyping up the crowd during his Saturday (April 20) set at the Coast City Country Festival in Vancouver, Canada, when he presumably slipped on a fan’s cell phone and crashed to the stage.

“My lawyer will be calling,” Bryan joked as he tossed the phone back to the fan.

Overall, Bryan appeared unscathed, as well as grateful for the publicity. “Hey, I need some viral. This is viral, all right?” the “Country Girl” singer joked.

“damn if that isn’t what we love about you!!” one X/Twitter user wrote. ‘A guy who can laugh at himself and stay humble.”

