Watch: Miley Cyrus Performs Journey’s 1983 Classic “Faithfully” for Intimate Audience in Los Angeles

Earlier this week, Miley Cyrus gave her fans some new music to ring in the new year. She shared a video of her singing Journey’s 1983 classic “Faithfully” at the Chateau Marmont hotel in Los Angeles. The black-and-white video showcases her prowess as a singer as well as her sense of humor.

Cyrus took to social media to share the song on Wednesday (December 27). She didn’t have much to say about the video. Instead, she let the performance speak for itself. The caption simply read “Faithfully: Live from Chateau Marmont.”

Cyrus took the stage for the intimate performance wearing a black long-sleeve dress with sheer accents in front of a Christmas tree. Accompanied by only a piano, she stayed faithful to the 1983 classic for the most part. However, she did inject her personality here and there. For instance, after the first verse, she quipped, “Dave Grohl is coming out of the Christmas tree for the drums.” She tossed a further handful of asides into her performance, and the small crowd seemed to enjoy them. More importantly, Cyrus was all smiles during the song.

Her performance of “Faithfully” included a group singalong. However, she ended the song solo, her smoky voice filling the room. After the final notes of the song rang out, the singer beamed with happiness. In that moment, she wasn’t a globally acclaimed pop sensation. Instead, she was herself, on a stage in front of some of her favorite people sharing one of her favorite songs while celebrating her birthday.

A Birthday Gift to Herself

Cyrus celebrated her 31st birthday on November 23. Her performance at the high-end hotel was a birthday gift to herself. The small and intimate audience consisted of her friends, family members, and loved ones. However, the concert wasn’t for them. “I performed for MYSELF,” she wrote on social media. She added she sang some of her favorite songs and a few originals that night. Notably, she gave the first public performance of her hit song “Flowers.”

Faithfully: Live From Chateau Marmont pic.twitter.com/VHXseiUZxN — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) December 27, 2023

Featured Image by Guillermo Legaria/Getty Images for MC

