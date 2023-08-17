Miley Cyrus Confirms New Single “Used to Be Young”

Miley Cyrus has confirmed fans’ suspicions that she has new music on the way. On Thursday (August 17), Cyrus took to Instagram to announce that her new single, “Used to Be Young” will be out on August 25. She teased the song on social media in the days leading up to the announcement.

To celebrate the track, she’s continuing her Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions) series in the form of a special interview on ABC that finds her reflecting on her life and career. “This time with a retrospective interview sharing stories about the first 30 years of my life in honor of U2BY,” she explained in the caption. “This song is dedicated to my loyal fans. I love YOU for loving every version of ME. Always, Miley,” she adds of “Used to Be Young.”

She teased the announcements with a video that shows her walking against a black background toward the camera while wearing a shirt displaying Mickey Mouse layered with a sparkling red leotard. “I got nowhere to be, bitch,” she jokes while holding an iPad and sitting on a couch in the studio.

The series is named after her most recent album, Endless Summer Vacation, which was released in March 2023. Following the release of the album, Cyrus was center stage in the Disney+ documentary, Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions), where she performed songs off the album and did exclusive interviews from a house in Los Angeles where Frank Sinatra once lived. She sang the album’s hit single, “Flowers,” along with several deep cuts, and a special rendition of her early career hit, “The Climb.”

“Thankful that Flowers is Number 1 around the world,” Cyrus said about the success of “Flowers” after it topped the Billboard Hot 100 and was the most streamed song in a single week on Spotify. “This song is dedicated to my fans & the steadfast self love I wish for each of you. Forever grateful, Miley.”

Photo by Jaime Nogales/Medios y Media/Getty Images