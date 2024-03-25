Watch Newdad’s Smashing Cover of “1979” by the Smashing Pumpkins

Irish band NewDad recently covered the Smashing Pumpkins hit “1979” while in Austin, Texas. They were originally set to play SXSW, but were one of 12 Irish bands to pull out of the festival. Nearly 60 U.K. acts pulled out, as well as all of the Irish bands slated to perform, in protest of the festival’s military-adjacent sponsorships.

Instead, NewDad played the cover from what looks to be someone’s house, but could have been where they were staying in Texas. They posted the video on social media with the caption “1979 cover live from Texas.”

The band took a unique spin on the song, adding a bodhrán, which is an Irish frame drum that creates a tight yet round sound. Fans took to the comments of the video to complement their version of “1979,” which a few commenting on the inclusion of the bodhrán, played by drummer Fiachra Parslow.

Fans Praise NewDad’s Cover of Smashing Pumpkins’ “1979”

“So here for the bodhran rock,” wrote fellow Irish musician Orla Gartland. A fan wrote, “this is absolutely fantastic lads … the bódhrán really adds to it.” Others called for the band to release the song on streaming services, writing, “you HAVE to release this!!” and “Full version needed.”

NewDad recently wrapped their short U.K. tour, where they hit venues in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow, Dublin, Birmingham, Bristol, and London. They hit the road on February 24 and wrapped on March 5. The band released their debut full-length album, Madra, on January 26.

The band employs confessional and personal lyrics backed by classic indie-rock sound—messy, shreddy guitar, thumping bass, and wispy, crystalline vocals pleading on the title track, And I’m just really sorry / That you even have to be around me / Cause I’m up and I’m down / I’m lost and never found / And I think you know that now.

As for SXSW, more than 80 bands and artists refused to play the festival due to the U.S. Army’s role as a “super sponsor,” as well as sponsorships with Raytheon, Collins Aerospace, and BAE Systems, all of which have Department of Defense partnerships.

Featured Image via Instagram/NewDad