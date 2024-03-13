SXSW Festival Puts Out Statement Disagreeing with Texas Governor Greg Abbott Over Military Sponsorships

On Tuesday (March 12), the SXSW music festival put out a statement on social media making their disagreement with Governor Greg Abbott clear, after Abbott criticized the bands who pulled out of the festival. Prior to the event, which began on Monday and goes until Saturday, many artists pulled out due to the U.S. Army and military-adjacent sponsorships for the festival.

To the artists who left, Governor Abbott wrote on Twitter/X, “Don’t come back.” Abbott continued, in his post, “Austin remains the HQ for the Army Futures Command. San Antonio is Military City USA. We are proud of the U.S. military in Texas. If you don’t like it, don’t come here.” SXSW responded on social media, writing, “SXSW does not agree with Governor Abbott.”

According to the Austin For Palestine Coalition (APC), which has taken the reigns of boycotting SXSW, reports that 60 artists pulled out of the festival in opposition. Some of these include Kneecap, Scowl, Squirrel Flower, Eliza McLamb, Shalom, and Mamalarky, among others. United Musicians and Allied Workers also supported the bands’ exits.

SXSW Opposes Governor Abbott, Respects Free Speech, and Still Invited Department of Defense Organizations

While SXSW seems to be standing in opposition of Governor Abbott, the festival has not altered its invites, which include Raytheon, Collins Aerospace, and BAE Systems. The festival responded that they “fully respect the decision these artists made to exercise their right to free speech.” However, they also continued to support the inclusion of Department of Defense organizations, per a report from Rolling Stone.

“These institutions are often leaders in emerging technologies, and we believe it’s better to understand how their approach will impact our lives,” wrote the festival in a statement. “The Army’s sponsorship is part of our commitment to bring forward ideas that shape our world. In regard to Collins Aerospace, they participated this year as a sponsor of two SXSW Pitch categories, giving entrepreneurs visibility and funding for potentially game-changing work.”

SXSW has made these statements without taking sides in the conflict, writing, “We have and will continue to support human rights for all. The situation in the Middle East is tragic, and it illuminates the heightened importance of standing together against injustice.”

