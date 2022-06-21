Weezer Celebrates Summer with New EP & Announces Broadway Residency

In an innovative approach to their craft, Weezer is dropping four EPs, one for each of the seasons. All together this project has appropriately been titled SZNZ. The Los Angeles-hailing rock band has already released SZNZ: Spring, and now, on the summer solstice, the band dropped the next installment—SZNZ: Summer.

Like the spring EP, SZNZ: Summer is a seven-song record. Unlike Spring, however, Summer rocks a little harder and embraces the firey, scorching heat of summer. Summer also leans into Weezer’s classic ’90s alternative sound that kicked off their career. Further, the members of the band—Brian Bell (backing vocals, guitar), Rivers Cuomo (vocals, guitar, piano), Scott Shriner (backing vocals, bass), and Pat Wilson (drums)—took their early sound and polished it with today’s production. The result was standout tracks like the opener “Lawn Chair” and “Blue Like Jazz.” The band also debuted their song “Records” on Jimmy Kimmel Live, which you can watch below.

And if that wasn’t enough, the band also announced their short Broadway residency for later this year. Weezer will be playing at The Broadway Theatre in New York City from September 13 through September 18. Tickets for Weezer’s Broadway appearance will go on sale HERE on June 24. Check out the additional Weezer tour dates below.

Weezer 2022 Tour Dates:

June 21, 2022 Antwerp, Belgium @ Antwerps Sportpaleis

June 22, 2022 Groningen, Netherlands @ Stadspark

June 24, 2022 London, United Kingdom @ London Stadium

June 25, 2022 Huddersfield, United Kingdom @ John Smith’s Stadium

June 27, 2022 Dublin, Ireland @ Marlay Park

June 29, 2022 Glasgow, United Kingdom @ Bellahouston Park

July 2, 2022 Paris, France @ Paris La Defense Arena

August 7, 2022 San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands

Sept 13, 2022 New York, NY @ Broadway Theater – Spring

Sept 14, 2022 New York, NY @ Broadway Theater – Summer

Sept 16, 2022 New York, NY @ Broadway Theater – Autumn

Sept 17, 2022 New York, NY @ Broadway Theater – Winter

Sept 18, 2022 New York, NY @ Broadway Theater – SZNZ Encore

Sept 22-25, 2022 Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival

