Watch: Official Netflix Trailer for ‘WHAM!’ Documentary

Written by Peter Burditt

Videos by American Songwriter

Netflix released the trailer to the much anticipated WHAM! documentary on Thursday (June 15). The film includes never-before-seen archival footage, photos and unheard interviews of George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley’s full journey from adolescent friends to international superstars.

The 92-minute documentary is backed by producers Simon Halfone (Supersonic) and John Batsek (Searching For Sugarman), as well as directed by Chris Smith (Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond).

“The documentary is a genuinely authentic representation of Wham!’s ascent to worldwide success and a place in the hearts of many,” Ridgeley told Rolling Stone.

As seen in the trailer, the film doesn’t merely follow the success the band acquired through their golden years of 1982-1986. Rather, it also seemingly tackles everything from the group’s ambition and strive for fame to Michael’s interpersonal struggle with homosexuality in the 1980s. The encompassing depiction of the pop group “has come as close as anyone might to making tangible that which is the essence of Wham!” says Ridgeley.

The hype surrounding the film stems from the band’s dominant performances during the 1980s, as Wham! consistently made it in the charts with hits like “Freedom,” “Wake Me Up Before You Go Go,” and “Last Christmas.” Furthermore, the group’s prominence and highly loyal fanbase lead them to be remembered as one of the most iconic ’80s bands alongside groups like Van Halen, Duran Duran, and Aerosmith.

Additionally, ever since Michael’s death in 2016, only a handful of media has come out connected to the group. Though now, with the release of this new documentary, people are more familiar with Wham! and will see this film as a piece of nostalgia and a totally new insight into the nuances of the band at their pinnacle.

WHAM! is set to release on Netflix on July 5.

(Photo by Steve Rapport/Getty Images)