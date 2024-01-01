Carrie Underwood Pays Homage to George Michael With Emotional “One More Try” Rendition at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

George Michael was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame posthumously in November, and Carrie Underwood took the stage at the induction ceremony to pay tribute to the late performer and influential Wham! member. Underwood sang “One More Try” from Michael’s 1987 album Faith.

Underwood performed the ballad beautifully in honor of Michael’s musical achievements. Originally a six-minute song, “One More Try” lyrically explores the idea of a young man choosing to love again after being hurt many times, and the music video elicits feelings of loss and loneliness. The title is uttered only at the end of the song, giving “One More Try” a powerful overall theme of second chances and risk-taking, even if you might get hurt.

Wham!’s Holiday Classic “Last Christmas” Finds Chart Success Following George Michael’s Posthumous Hall of Fame Induction

Recently, Wham!’s holiday classic “Last Christmas” hit No. 1 on the Christmas charts for the first time in 39 years. The incredible achievement knocked out The Pogues’ “Fairytale of New York,” which fans were attempting to get to the top of the chart following Shane MacGowan’s passing. But, Wham! reached the crowning achievement with their classic hit, although George Michael’s former manager revealed that Michael always had mixed feelings about the song.

“He was always slightly upset by the fact [that] he naggingly knew it was the best thing he ever wrote,” Simon Napier-Bell told The Telegraph in December. “George, above all, really wanted to be remembered as a great songwriter. And I think at the bottom of his mind … it was rather annoying that the song he got so perfect was a Christmas song.”

Despite mixed feelings about the song, George Michael wanted it to be No. 1 on the charts. Although he never got to see that achieved in his life, his Wham! co-founder Andrew Ridgeley also spoke about Michael’s feelings toward the song and his aspirations for the band.

“[George] said that he wrote ‘Last Christmas’ with the intention of writing a Christmas No. 1,” Ridgeley told Official Charts. “It’s mission accomplished! George would be beside himself [that] after all of these years, [we’ve] finally obtained [it].”

