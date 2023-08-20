Watch: Playboi Carti Performs Travis Scott Collab “FE!N” for the First Time

For the third time, following up on hits like Travis Scott‘s SoundCloud exclusive “Green & Purple” (2017) and Playboi Carti’s “Love Hurts” (2018), Scott and Carti connected for a collaborative song this summer. As the eighth track on Scott’s brand new studio album UTOPIA, released on July 28, “FE!N” includes the raucous production from Scott and the vocal unpredictability from Carti that fans of both have always gravitated towards.

Upon the LP’s release, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, “FE!N” was able to peak at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100, and has since earned over 75 million streams on Spotify. Introducing a new, devilishly low-pitched flow on the song, Carti seems to trade stylistic places with Scott, who surprisingly delivers the repetitive, fiery FEIN hook to get listeners’ blood flowing.

Yeah, I just been poppin’ my shit and gettin’ it live, hold up

Yeah, you try to come wrong ’bout this shit, we poppin’ your tires, hold up

Uh, hundred-round, feelin’ like I’m on ten

Playin’ both sides with these hoes, shawty, I’m fuckin’ your friend

I’ve been goin’ crazy, shawty, I’ve been in the deep end

She not innocent, uh, she just tryna go

On Friday (August 18), a few weeks after UTOPIA‘s release, Carti was able to perform “FE!N” for the very first time live. As a headliner for Blockfest in Finland, which also saw Carti’s label signee Destroy Lonely on the lineup, Carti welcomed a guitar player on stage to join him, as the crowd can be seen going absolutely ballistic throughout the duration of the song.

Currently, Carti is less than three weeks away from the start of the Antagonist Tour, an international road trip featuring every member of Carti’s aforementioned label imprint, Opium. These artists being Lonely, Ken Carson, and Homixide Gang, Opium have been able to maintain a cohesive aesthetic among their acts, as they all make boundary-pushing, sinister trap-rap music that includes influences from rock and metal music.

Since the tour has yet to begin, it’s unclear what Carti’s set list will be, or if “FE!N” will be on it, as he has not put out an album in nearly three years. But, judging from his performance at Blockfest, the crowd at the Antagonist Tour will surely be giving their best effort.

Watch Carti perform “FE!N” below.

Playboi Carti performing 'FE!N' for the first time at Blockfest 🇫🇮 pic.twitter.com/MAVbztXrr7 — 🪐 (@TRAVISONTOUR) August 18, 2023

Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage