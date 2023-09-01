Playboi Carti Delays North American Leg of Antagonist Tour

Six days before Playboi Carti was set to kick off his international Antagonist Tour, he has rescheduled a majority of his shows. Without making a formal announcement on Thursday (August 31), the Atlanta emcee pushed back every single one of his dates in the U.S., including the September 6 show in Denver to kick off the tour, which is now slated for January 15.
Videos by American Songwriter
This inexplicable decision also came on the same day Carti’s website underwent some changes. Early in the day Thursday, he uploaded a logo to the site for his long-awaited album Music, as well as adding a section titled “Shop,” hinting at a new merchandise release. However, both of these were soon taken down, just before the tour’s postponement.
Fans of Carti have been waiting for him to roll out Music since his April 2022 cover story with XXL, where he first mentioned the project. What would be his first full-length release since his culture-shifting Christmas 2020 LP Whole Lotta Red, Carti said Music would touch on “Love. Sex. Drugs. Changes in my life.”
“I was about to name my album Music because that’s where I’m at, you know what I’m saying? Music. Because that’s all it is at this point,” he told XXL at the time. “I have a lot to say, I’m ready to speak my mind and just let it all go. It’s me.”
[RELATED: Watch: Playboi Carti Performs Travis Scott Collab “FE!N” for the First Time]
Unfortunately, this is becoming an all-too-familiar theme for Carti fans, as he continues to metaphorically wave exciting developments in front of their faces, before eventually falling short. Alongside thrilling signees to his Opium record label like Destroy Lonely, Ken Carson, and Homixide Gang, the Antagonist Tour was meant to spearhead a new era for Carti musically.
But now, even though all the European dates remain untouched, the North American Playboi Carti fanbase will have to hold their collective breaths for a few more months.
Check out all the newly scheduled dates for the Antagonist Tour below.
Jan. 14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
Jan. 15 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
Jan. 17 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Jan. 18 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
Jan. 19 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Jan. 23 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
Jan. 24 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
Jan. 25 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
Jan. 27 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
Jan. 28 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
Jan. 29 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
Jan. 31 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Feb. 1 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
Feb. 2 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Feb. 4 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Feb. 6 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
Feb. 7 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
Feb. 8 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
Feb. 12 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
Feb. 13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
Feb. 14 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
Feb. 17 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
Feb. 18 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
Feb. 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
Feb. 22 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
Feb. 24 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
Feb. 25 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
Feb. 28 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
Feb. 29 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage