Playboi Carti Delays North American Leg of Antagonist Tour

Six days before Playboi Carti was set to kick off his international Antagonist Tour, he has rescheduled a majority of his shows. Without making a formal announcement on Thursday (August 31), the Atlanta emcee pushed back every single one of his dates in the U.S., including the September 6 show in Denver to kick off the tour, which is now slated for January 15.

This inexplicable decision also came on the same day Carti’s website underwent some changes. Early in the day Thursday, he uploaded a logo to the site for his long-awaited album Music, as well as adding a section titled “Shop,” hinting at a new merchandise release. However, both of these were soon taken down, just before the tour’s postponement.

Playboi Carti has pushed back the ENTIRE US leg of the 'Antagonist Tour' to the beginning of 2024 😢



The tour will now start on November 19th 📆 pic.twitter.com/Xa84FVIsLX — OnThinIce (@OnThinlce) August 31, 2023

The password is now gone and the 'Music' logo has been removed from the site 🤔 https://t.co/hjDZ3i94yx — Kurrco (@Kurrco) August 31, 2023

Fans of Carti have been waiting for him to roll out Music since his April 2022 cover story with XXL, where he first mentioned the project. What would be his first full-length release since his culture-shifting Christmas 2020 LP Whole Lotta Red, Carti said Music would touch on “Love. Sex. Drugs. Changes in my life.”

“I was about to name my album Music because that’s where I’m at, you know what I’m saying? Music. Because that’s all it is at this point,” he told XXL at the time. “I have a lot to say, I’m ready to speak my mind and just let it all go. It’s me.”

Unfortunately, this is becoming an all-too-familiar theme for Carti fans, as he continues to metaphorically wave exciting developments in front of their faces, before eventually falling short. Alongside thrilling signees to his Opium record label like Destroy Lonely, Ken Carson, and Homixide Gang, the Antagonist Tour was meant to spearhead a new era for Carti musically.

But now, even though all the European dates remain untouched, the North American Playboi Carti fanbase will have to hold their collective breaths for a few more months.

Check out all the newly scheduled dates for the Antagonist Tour below.

Jan. 14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

Jan. 15 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Jan. 17 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Jan. 18 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Jan. 19 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Jan. 23 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

Jan. 24 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

Jan. 25 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

Jan. 27 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Jan. 28 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

Jan. 29 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

Jan. 31 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Feb. 1 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Feb. 2 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Feb. 4 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Feb. 6 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Feb. 7 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Feb. 8 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Feb. 12 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Feb. 13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

Feb. 14 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

Feb. 17 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

Feb. 18 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

Feb. 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

Feb. 22 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

Feb. 24 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Feb. 25 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

Feb. 28 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Feb. 29 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage