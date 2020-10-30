Not many people can put together a one-time supergroup of ‘80s rock stars before they became famous. But New Jersey photographer Mark Weiss has an eye for more than just capturing a classic image- he also knows raw musical talent. And so it was when pre-fame Sebastian Bach and Zakk Wylde plus Quiet Riot’s Kevin Dubrow took over the stage for a mini-set as the wedding band at Weiss’ marriage to his wife Suzanne in 1987.

Naturally it was all filmed for posterity, and you can watch the raucous, ‘hey it was the ‘80s’ footage of Bach and Wylde tearing through Led Zeppelin’s “Rock and Roll” below.

The wedding party proved to be a pivotal moment for both the future Skid Row singer and Ozzy Osbourne guitarist (then known by his given name Jeffrey Wielandt). Weiss passed the guitarist’s audition tape to Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, and Bach’s performance impressed Jon Bon Jovi’s parents, who were in attendance and knew a local unsigned band, Skid Row, looking for a singer and suggested he try out.

Sebastian Bach, Kevin Dubrow and Zakk Wylde perform at photographer Mark Weiss 1987 wedding (photo courtesy Mark Weiss)

Weiss will also unveil a previously unseen performance of DuBrow joining the two for a loose version of Quiet Riot’s classic “Bang Your Head (Metal Health)” at a virtual fundraiser tonight (Friday Oct. 30) at 6:30 pm Eastern, with proceeds benefitting the Monmouth Museum. Dee Snider, Zakk Wylde, Bon Jovi’s Tico Torres, Yngwie Malmsteen and members of Skid Row will make special video appearances at the fundraiser.

Weiss is celebrating the release of The Decade That Rocked, a massive collection of his photographs of the cream of the crop ’80s rockers. Read our full backstory chat with Weiss here.